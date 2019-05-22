Kraken offers preferred shares to investors. Aims to raise $10.2 million

The exchange announced that it has partnered with Bnk to the Future.

Kraken, a US-based crypto exchange, has started offering preferred shares to its investors. The exchange announced that it has partnered with Bnk to the Future, an investment platform, which will allow any registered investor to buy its shares. Kraken has already raised $6.8 million beating the minimum investment goal of $6.2 million within a day of listing. 326 investors have participated in the fundraising until now as the company is aiming to raise $10.2 million.

Kraken lists 24 digital currencies and offers 74 trading pairs, which makes it one of the longest-serving crypto exchanges. Despite the crypto bear market of 2018, the company still managed to handle $85 billion worth of crypto trades in 2018.

Though offering its shares to both large and small investors, the company has neither disclosed anything oh how they are going to use the raised funds nor published its financial report. Many other digital asset exchanges were also forced to seeks funds via different means. Earlier this year, BitThumb's operator received $200 million from a Japanese blockchain fund. On the other hand, Bitfinex recently raised $1 billion by distributing native tokens in a private sale.



