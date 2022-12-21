The crypto market peaked in November 2021, and a year later, investors and retail traders lost over $2 trillion in one of the worst market crashes in crypto history. Among the notable impact of the crash is the insolvency of Luna, the bankruptcy of FTX, BlockFi, and many others. According to a report on Bloomberg, the bear market will likely end in early 2023, and we will see exciting listings. Additionally, investors and retailers are already researching the best projects to invest in as they anticipate the next bull run.
As we go into the next crypto bull market, KAIF DAO Platform is a project investors should pay attention to. The KAIF DAO Platform is the world’s first vote-to-earn blockchain-powered platform, and the team is already gearing up to list in the coming bull run.
Overview of the KAIF DAO Platform
KAIF DAO Platform is the first community-powered vote-to-earn platform designed to allow business organizations, sports clubs, government agencies, non-governmental organizations, etc., to interact directly and engage customers by creating their blockchain-based DAOs. The engagement is done in different forms, such as voting, activities, and proposals. This approach will help business organizations, companies, etc., to save costs (up to 10x) on customer/user surveys. With the KAIF DAO platform, a product user or customer can create a proposal on how to improve the product or the best approach to improve the service rendered by the organization.
After submitting the proposal and it becomes active on the platform, the community members will cast their vote either in favour or against the adoption of such a proposal; the voting process follows the principle of DAO. The system is built to ensure that all votes count. Before any community member can be eligible to initiate a proposal and partake in the voting process, the person must hold the DAO passport of the organization (company, sports club, etc.) that they want to be a member of.
Things to Know Before Investing in a Crypto Project
There are thousands of crypto projects out there, all promising investors great returns in the next bull run. However, before you put your money into any project, there are certain things that you need to know about the projects in order to help you make an informed decision. Here are some of the essential things you need to pay attention to:
- What team is behind the project?
Most great crypto projects are championed by great minds who understand the crypto industry and how to navigate the pitfalls to be successful. Today we hear names like Changpen Zhao, Justin Sun, Vitalik Buterin, etc all heading great projects. Therefore, ensure you study the capabilities of the founding team of the crypto project before investing in it.
The KAIF Group has been a successful business brand for over a decade. Therefore, the KAIF DAO Platform is a subsidiary of a successful and established business entity.
- What problem is the project solving in the market?
The fundamentals of crypto projects are what majorly drive market acceptance. What is the new thing that the project brings to the fold? What problem is it solving? Any crypto and blockchain project with a solid business model and solution will undoubtedly thrive in the crypto market. The fact that the KAIF DAO Platform is the first of its kind in the crypto space makes it a big disruptor with huge potential.
Every business organization and company want to cut cost and increase profit. KAIF DAO Platform claims to help companies cut costs and save up to 10X by allowing these companies to create their own DAOs and directly engage their customer base on organizational development and product improvement. If the project can perform as the team has claimed, then the future potential will undoubtedly be massive.
Ordinarily, these companies will pay to conduct a survey of their customers and product users. This means that more companies and business establishments will jump on any project that offers them great value while also cutting cost in the process.
- Is the crypto token capped or uncapped?
Basic economics teaches us that value is directly proportional to scarcity. What it means is, the more scarce a product is, the more valuable it becomes. The same goes for crypto assets. For example, the Bitcoin crypto is capped at 21 million, meaning that only 21 million bitcoin is avaialble for over 8 billion people on earth. You can imagine the potential of the asset in the future. The KAIF DAO Platform’s token is also capped at 809,710,000. Some of these tokens will serve as utility and internal currency of the KAIF DAO vote-to-earn technology, while the rest will be made available on exchanges for trading.
Conclusion
The crypto bull run comes with many revolutionary projects that present great investment opportunities. The KAIF DAO Platform is one such projects that investors need to keep an eye on as we head into 2023. The whitelist registration has already started, and you can join here.
This article is sponsored content
