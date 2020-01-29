John McAfee slams on Bitcoin calling it “old, clunky with no security”

- Bitcoin evangelist John McAfee flips on Bitcoin saying it is the ultimate ‘shitcoin.’
- McAfee now believes the future of crypto lies with the altcoins and not Bitcoin.
In an interesting twist, the controversial and popular John McAfee has defamed Bitcoin referring to it as “the true shitcoin.” The Bitcoin community is trying to wrap its head around what may have changed the heart of one of the most renowned Bitcoin evangelist and maximalist. McAfee once predicted that Bitcoin would rise to $1 million by the end of 2020 after correcting his forecast from $500,000 million.
In his latest tweet, the US presidential candidate appears to have changed his bet saying that the future of crypto lies with altcoins. His tweet implies that Bitcoin has zero uses cases including lack of security, smart contracts and decentralized applications.
Word within the community is that McAfee had a change of heart due to the upcoming presidential elections, which he is supposed to take part. However, a user on Twitter believes that altcoins have no fighting chance if Bitcoin fails. Crypto hunter wrote in response to McAfee’s tweet:
“Lol, I wonder if you just flip-flopping because you are making a run at politics
You know as well as I know that if bitcoin fail the whole ecosystem will too and altcoins will become the domain extension (not .com but the useless rest).”
Another thread by Ravi said in response to the sudden change of heart:
Who's the man who was extremely bullish on Bitcoin predicted a million-dollar Bitcoin by 2020 and bet his dik on it and now he lost the bet, backed out, took a U turn, started talking shit instead...Oh yes, that'd be John McAfee.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
A whale tranfsers nearly $20 million of USDT to OKEx, massive pump ahead?
Bitcoin (BTC) printed three green candles in a row and hit the new 2020 high at $9,431 during early Asian hours on Wednesday. While the coin has retreated from the intraday high the long-term trend remains bullish
Tron Price Breaks Out Of A Ranging Channel: Bulls set target at $0.020
Tron (TRX) is joined two other cryptocurrencies; Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Cardano (ADA) in posting double-digit gains in the last 24 hours.
XRP/USD zooms above $0.24, breakout or bull trap?
Ripple price is sitting above the critical $0.24 following a surprise move the bulls made on the bears on Wednesday. The crypto has remained relatively bullish since the beginning of the week.
ETC/USD suppresses bearish pressure to new 2020 highs
Ethereum Classic has not broken the bullish streak since last Friday. Besides, it is the best performer among the major cryptocurrencies on the market. ETH has a market value trading 8.45% higher from the opening value of $11.42.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin bulls and bear fight gets a tougher edge
The cryptocurrency market started the downside correction after a strong rally initiated by risk reversal play at the beginning of January and reinforced by various altcoin pumps...