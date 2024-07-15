- JasmyCoin price breaks above a descending channel, signaling a break in market structure from bearish to bullish.
- NOWPayments announces its partnership with JASMY in Japan.
- JASMY featured in a Forbes article for coins outperformed Bitcoin in the first half of 2024.
- A daily candlestick close below $0.0192 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
JasmyCoin (JASMY) broke above the descending channel on Sunday, extending its upward movement by 2.3% at the time of writing on Monday. The announcement of a partnership with NOWPayments, a cryptocurrency payment gateway company, coupled with a feature in a Forbes article, bodes well for JASMY, potentially setting the stage for a price rally in the days ahead.
JASMY sets for a rally following partnership with NOWPayments
NOWPayments, a leading crypto payment gateway provider, has announced via their Twitter handle a seamless solution for businesses in Japan to accept JasmyCoin payments. With NOWPayments, businesses can easily integrate JasmyCoin into their payment infrastructure, tapping into the expanding cryptocurrency market.
This integration allows businesses to track payment volumes, monitor customer trends, and analyze the performance of their JasmyCoin payment channels. These observations enable businesses to make knowledgeable choices, enhance their payment strategies, and identify growth opportunities.
Partnering with NOWPayments enables businesses in Japan to seamlessly integrate JasmyCoin payments, expanding their market reach and potential revenue streams. Embrace the future of payments with JasmyCoin and unlock new business possibilities today.
Businesses in Japan can enhance their operations with JasmyCoin $JASMY!— NOWPayments (@NOWPayments_io) July 14, 2024
JASMY means #IoT compatibility and low fees.
There’s more - check it!#CryptoPayments #JASMY #IoT @JasmyMGT https://t.co/rIycF0LEOv
Additionally, the CFO of JasmyCoin announced on Twitter that JASMY was featured in a Forbes article highlighting the top ten cryptocurrencies with the strongest performance in the first half of 2024, achieving a remarkable 343% increase during this period.
#Forbes counted the top ten cryptocurrencies with the best performance in the first half of 2024,$JASMY: up 343%, $1.4 billionhttps://t.co/qfGTmp4PWk— HARA (@HARA_JasmyCFO) July 15, 2024
JasmyCoin sets for a rally following a breakout of the descending channel
JasmyCoin's price broke above the descending channel pattern on Sunday, trading up 2.3% at $0.0267 on Monday. The descending channel pattern is formed by joining multiple swing high and swing low levels with a trendline from early June to mid-July, and the breakout on this pattern suggests a bullish move.
If the upper trendline holds pullback support around the $0.0248 level, JASMY could rally 35%, targeting its daily resistance level of $0.0332.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is slipping above the neutral level of 50, and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) is on its way to doing the same. If bulls are indeed making a comeback, then both momentum indicators must maintain their positions above their respective mean levels. Such a development would add a tailwind to the recovery rally.
If JASMY closes above $0.0332, it could extend an additional 17% rally to retest its June 17 daily high of $0.0389.
JASMY/USDT daily chart
However, if JasmyCoin's daily candlestick closes below $0.0192, it will indicate sustained bearish sentiment, forming a lower low in the daily timeframe. Such a scenario could lead to a 22% crash in JASMY price, targeting its daily support level at $0.0150.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Three reasons why Chainlink could rally
Chainlink has noted accumulation by large wallet investors for the past two weeks. Nearly $110 million in LINK has been withdrawn from exchanges in this time period. LINK sustained above $13 on Sunday, extending gains by nearly 1%.
Ripple holds on to double-digit gains, highest in top 20 cryptocurrencies
Ripple rallied over 19% in the past seven days per CoinGecko data. The altcoin broke past resistance at $0.50 on the one-year anniversary of Judge Analisa Torres’ XRP ruling.
Bitcoin breaks $60,000 as market anticipates re-election of pro-crypto former President Trump
Bitcoin extended gains post the shooting at the rally of US Presidential candidate Donald Trump. The former President is a pro-crypto candidate, and a report by Fortune shows that Trump’s chances of winning the race increased after the Saturday events.
Ethereum ETF launch could push Ether to new all-time high, on one condition
Ethereum (ETH) traders are watching two key events closely: the anticipated approval of the Spot Ether ETF and the activities of whales, the large wallet investors holding ETH. An analyst has predicted that the odds of Spot Ether ETF is 72.7% this week.
Bitcoin: Investors wonder if BTC troubles are behind
Bitcoin (BTC) stabilized around the $57,000 mark this week, while the German Government persists in transferring Bitcoin to exchanges. Concurrently, US spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded inflows.