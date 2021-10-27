The majority of the coins remain in the green zone except for Bitcoin (BTC), whose rate has declined by 0.17% over the past 24 hours.

SHIB/USD

SHIB keeps setting new peaks, rocketing by 17.38% since yesterday.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, SHIB made a false breakout of the 4,800 satoshi mark supported by the increasing trading volume.

In terms of the nearest price action, the decline may continue to the liquidity zone at 4,000 satoshis, where bulls may again seize the initiative.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

On the 4H chart, the drop may continue as buyers have no power to keep the rise going. In this case, the correction may last until SHIB makes a retest of the support at 3,528 satoshis. Such a scenario is valid until the end of the current week.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

SHIB has been rising for the last five days, which confirms the current bullish trend. However, SHIB is overbought to a certain extent, which means that bulls can face a short-term correction to get more energy for continued growth.

The fall may bring SHIB to the nearest support at 3,200 satoshis shortly.

SHIB is trading at 4,625 satoshis at press time.

Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

Dogecoin price to explode 50% as Shiba Inu profits head to DOGE

Dogecoin price has been on an uptrend for roughly a month, but the ascent seems to have evolved to a pattern that hints at a correction. Therefore, investors need to be aware of a short-term pullback for DOGE, which eventually results in a 50% climb.

Bank of Spain publishes new guidelines for cryptocurrency service providers

The central bank in Spain has finally opened the registry for cryptocurrency service providers in the country. The Bank of Spain has published new guidance for following AML guidelines for virtual asset providers. All institutions and individuals must register with the bank if ...

Robinhood crypto trading revenue plunges as rivals enter the market

Cryptocurrency trading revenue at Robinhood fell a whopping 78% in the third quarter compared to the second quarter. Robinhood shares tanked as the firm posted lower than expected digital asset trading revenue. The platform stated if there are no changes to the market environment ...

SafeMoon price to surge to $0.0000038 before finding resistance

SafeMoon price has made some astounding progress in October, rallying over 145% from the lowest open in its history on the first day of October to its present new two-month high. After hitting the required $0.0000024 level above the Cloud ...

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive

Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.

