- Litecoin is consolidating but inching closer towards a bullish trend reversal.
- LTC investors have been unfazed by the September 15 crash as they continue to accumulate.
- Since Litecoin’s correlation with Bitcoin is at a low, it may be spared from the broader market bearish trend.
The silver to Bitcoin’s gold, Litecoin, has been one of the few altcoins to not only survive the multitude of crashes in the past but also remain one of the top cryptocurrencies in the world. This is only possible thanks to its loyal investors, that have held on to their LTC over the last few months.
Litecoin to flip its downtrend?
By the looks of it, the current situation of a downward consolidation might be coming to an end as LTC is decoupling from the king coin Bitcoin, which commands the broader market trend. After the Ethereum Merge took place on September 15, the crypto market noted a crash that pushed BTC’s price to $19,764 and ETH’s price to $1,495.
Although LTC’s price went down by 4%, it did not note much of a difference since it has been stuck between the $64 and $46 range for more than four months now. To add to that, the price indicators aren’t particularly bearish either.
Litecoin 24-hour chart
The MACD, which has been maintaining a bullish crossover since the beginning of this month, is yet to flip into a bearish crossover. Secondly, the Average Directional Index (ADX) of the DMI is also below the 25.0 threshold, which shows that the upcoming trend has no strength.
However, since Litecoin is breaking away from Bitcoin’s grasp, it might be able to prevent another price drop.
The correlation that Litecoin shares with Bitcoin has been declining since the beginning of the month and currently stands at a 2-month low of 0.35. This is why LTC’s price did not see any major correction during this period.
Litecoin’s correlation with Bitcoin
Could this be good news for Litecoin investors?
If Litecoin does not follow the broader bearish trend, it might flip into an uptrend. This will instill a sense of hope in the Litecoin investors that have been yearning for the sights of profits since October 2021.
Litecoin investors in losses
At the moment, over 4.3 million investors are in loss, making up almost 59% of all investors. Another 31% of investors only began noting profits this April, which could be reduced if the bearishness persists.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
It's a post Merge sell the news affair as Ethereum price crumbles
Ethereum price is fighting to find footing after slipping below $1,600. The last few days have seen the newest proof-of-stake crypto asset lose at least 16% of its value due to intensifying external economic forces. Declines are likely to stretch beneath $1,500 despite Ethereum activating the Merge earlier on Thursday.
Cardano price did what was expected, after the pressure built up on $0.46 to break
ADA sees investors focusing on retail numbers out of the US today, as markets try to get their heads around a myriad of moving elements – from the EU measures to tackle the energy crisis, to Japan where the central bank is near to intervening in forex markets.
Chainlink is the industry standard for on-chain climate data but is it reflected in LINK price?
Chainlink price is dangerously hovering within a rising channel while losses to $5.80 linger. Enterprise-grade middleware from Chainlink can help organizations develop climate markets and enhance energy management. LINK may hold support at the 100-day SMA.
Crypto.com hints at a 16% move
CRO consolidates around the $0.108 support level before establishing a directional bias. Investors can expect a 16% ascent to $0.126 to collect the sell-stop liquidity. A daily candlestick close below $0.108 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Bitcoin: Macro bearish trend persists, but a respite for BTC bulls
Bitcoin price has not only swept key swing lows, as noted in last week’s articles, but it has also reached its first recovery level target. While the recovery rally was as quick as it was a surprise, investors can hope for a minor retracement to get on the next leg-up.