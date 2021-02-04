The crypto market is once again back on the growth path, with the total capitalization of digital currencies exceeding $1.1 trillion. Bitcoin showed a 4% increase overnight and is trading around $38K. The last time the price was near these levels was in reaction to a tweet by Elon Musk. Earlier today, Musk also lent his support to other cryptocurrency projects, pushing their prices up.
It is worth noting that the strong influence of individual speculation spooked market participants, as it could indicate low liquidity and susceptibility to correction. Nevertheless, now we see increased growth again. The new US president has indicated his willingness to fulfil his promises on the stimulus package. This means that almost $2 trillion in stimulus will be approved, ignoring the opinions of Republicans.
The crypto market now correlates significantly with the traditional market, as large investors have become buyers of digital currencies. Although they invest small portions of their portfolios in crypto, it was enough for Bitcoin to hit several historic highs. This is also the reason for serious concerns, as a small number of big investors coupled with speculative pressure, could create significant problems for the market.
Ethereum, the leading altcoin, is now one of the most prominent projects in terms of price dynamics. The token has jumped 122% since the beginning of the year, after rising nearly 480% in 2020. Several factors are at play, the main one at the moment being the upcoming launch of CME futures, which is due to take place on February 8th. This event is causing uncertainty among investors, as it was the launch of Bitcoin futures in late 2017 that triggered the correction of the first cryptocurrency, and was also the first stage of the "crypto winter".
In addition to investment changes, Ethereum developers are confidently pushing the project toward a second version based on PoS. The Ethereum blockchain is used by the Tether (USDT) stablecoin, as well as all decentralized financial applications (DeFi) projects. Each transaction within these projects spends Ether, which maintains a natural balance of supply and demand in the Ethereum ecosystem. If developers can sustainably solve the scalability problem, and more and more projects run on the Ethereum blockchain, ETH could even compete with the benchmark cryptocurrency, whose technological potential is now limited to investment speculation.
DOT primed for a 15% downswing after flashing a sell signal
Polkadot has experienced a massive upsurge in price as well as market value. DOT is now a $17.9 billion project and currently in the fourth spot after displacing Ripple (XRP).
SushiSwap is on fire as on-chain metrics stay strongly bullish
SushiSwap has managed to rise from a ridiculed token to a darling in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector and the cryptocurrency market at large. The token is trading at new all-time highs after entering a price discovery mode since November 4.
UMA price explodes by 270% to new all-time highs while technicals show it could rise even higher
UMA was trading as low as $11.2 on February 2 before a massive price explosion towards $44 in less than three days. A few positive announcements and whales going into a buying spree have helped the digital asset surge to new highs.
Aave whales go into buying spree sending prices beyond the moon
Aave price has seen a parabolic rally since early November 2020 and shows no signs of exhaustion. At the time of writing, AAVE has generated over 16x gains in 90 days and indicates that more is yet to come.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.