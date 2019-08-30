- IOTA has recovered from the recent range, but the further upside is limited.
- The local resistance is created by $0.25 handle.
IOTA is the best-performing altcoin out of top-20 today. The coin has gained over 3% in recent 24 hours to trade at $0.2464 by the time of writing. Notably, the coin hit the recent low at $0.2330 on August 29 and managed to recover towards $0.2600 resistance before a new wave of bearish sentiments pushed it back below $0.2500 handle.
Currently, IOTA takes the 17th largest coin with the current market capitalization of $685 million and an average trading volume of $7 million. IOTA is most actively traded on Bitfinex against BTC and USDT.
IOTA's technical picture
Looking technically, on the intraday level, IOTA’s recovery is capped by $0.2500. This psychological handle is strengthened by SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) and the middle line of Bollinger Band on the 4-hour chart and the middle boundary of Bollinger Band on a daily chart. A sustainable move above this handle will take us towards congestion area $0.2570-$0.2600 where new short-term sell orders are placed. This area contains SMA50 4-hour and the recent recovery high. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $0.2700 ( the upper lines of 4-hour and 1-day Bollinger Bands).
On the downside, a sustainable move below $0.2400 handle will trigger new selling orders and push the price towards the recent low of $0.2330. This support is closely followed by psychological $0.2300 and $0.2200 ( August 15 low).
IOT/USD, 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin: BTC/USD bears face support level at $9,200 as market continues freefall
BTC/USD is on track of having four bearish days in a row. BTC/USD has fallen from $9,495 to $9,380 in the early hours of Friday. Over the last four days, BTC/USD has fallen from $10,365 to $9,380. The daily confluence detector shows three healthy resistance levels on the upside.
Monero mining virus eradicated from 850,000 devices by French police
The French police cybercrime unit has recently discovered and neutralized a virus, dubbed “Retadup,” that secretly infected over 850,000 devices worldwide. It was used to mine Monero (XMR), which focuses on privacy and anonymity.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD continues freefall as it approaches critical $264.50 support level
BCH/USD is on the course of having four straight bearish days in a row. So far this Friday, BCH/USD has gone down from $280.40 to $274.50. In the last four days, the price fell from $310.65 to $274.50.
The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major altcoins vulnerable to new losses
The cryptocurrency market is range-bound mostly with a bearish bias as Bitcoin and all major altcoins are consolidating losses incurred during the previous days. The total market capitalization decreased to $245 billion from $249 billion this time on Thursday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...