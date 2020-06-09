IOTA Chart Analysis: IOT/USD spikes 1% even as Bitcoin consolidates

- IOTA leads cryptos in recovery while the market remains bearish and in the red.
- Bitcoin finds support above $9,600 but is struggling to clear the resistance at $9,700.
IOTA is among the few cryptocurrencies that are still in the green on Tuesday at the start of the European session. From the opening value at $0.2408 IOT/USD has adjusted to $0.2435. Further up, an intraday high has been formed at $0.2440.
Bitcoin, on the other hand, is leading the major cryptocurrencies in declines, after losing 0.86% on the day. Generally, the crypto is consolidation after it found support above $9,600. Bitcoin’s upside is capped at $9,700 and $9,800 in the short term.
The technical picture shows that IOTA is poised for more action to the upside. The price is trading above the green Ichimoku Kinko Hyo as well as the moving averages. In fact, the 50-day SMA is almost crossing above the 200-day SMA, displaying a bullish picture.
A glance at other indicators such as the RSI and MACD shows that bulls have the upper hand. A bullish divergence from the MACD confirms the breakout likely to break the resistance at $0.25. Higher support would also give the bulls a chance to execute the trajectory eying both $0.30 and $0.35. On the downside, support is expected at the 200 SMA, $0.20 and $0.15.
IOT/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
