IOT/USD market overview: IOTA marches towards decentralization with Coordicide solution

Coordicide will remove the Coordinator from IOTA’s system.

IOT/USD jumped up by 11.4% following the news.

IOTA announced that they are going to execute their groundbreaking Coordicide solution to achieve true decentralization. Before the announcement, IOTA used a Coordinator within their system to maintain network security. The Coordinator was initially designed to prevent double-spends and provide transaction finality.

The Coordicide solution will remove the Coordinator and address the following three issues:

High transaction costs.

Scalability challenges.

The tendency towards centralization.

David Sønstebø, the co-founder of the IOTA Foundation, said about the solution:

“We have been working towards the removal of the Coordinator since IOTA’s inception. Now with the maturity and growth of the protocol, and the quality of our research team, we are bringing that promise to fruition.”

IOT/USD daily chart