What do I know? I’m just a dumb old dad.

At least, that's the reaction I get from my two brilliant sons, who both studied computer science at the University of Montana, when I tell them to take every blockchain course they can get their hands on.

A few years ago, blockchain courses were as rare as hens’ teeth. But times have changed. Now, colleges and universities all over the world are offering classes about blockchain.

That's because the demand is there. And it's growing.

In fact, 56% of all the universities in the world — including some of the most respected like MIT and Stanford — now offer blockchain or cryptocurrency courses. That’s up from 42% last year and is certain to increase next year.

Some schools believe blockchain is way bigger than "just" the latest tech game-changer. Now, it is true that most blockchain/cryptocurrency courses are included in the computer science departments. But almost 20% are overseen by business schools, and 11% by law schools.

The reason for the growth — not to mention the depth and breadth — of blockchain courses is simple: Students want them.

A survey of current college students found that 34% of them are interested in taking blockchain courses, up from 28% in 2018 and 18% in 2017.

Why do you think college students are so interested in blockchain courses? It's not because those are easy "A"s, like the Geology 101 course that I took as a freshman at the University of Washington.

Remember, these are kids who have grown up with video games, social media and personal computers. They know more about technology and technology trends than most adults. So, they are more likely to understand the widespread application and opportunity that blockchain represents.

More importantly, they know what degrees will lead to the fattest paychecks …

In the U.S., the average annual salary for a blockchain-focused job is $146,745, or about $71 per hour. Source: ZipRecruiter.

According to ZipRecruiter, the average salary for blockchain programmer in the U.S. is $146,516 a year. The higher end of the range can go as far as $228,500 a year, or about $110 per hour!

The reason for those monster salaries is simple: Companies are sprinting to incorporate blockchain technology into their businesses. And they are willing to pay through the nose to make it happen.

And happen fast …

According to tech watchdog IDC, global spending on blockchain solutions will increase by 80% to $2.7 billion by the end of 2019. Even more impressive? It’s expected to jump to $16 billion by 2023.

That’s why I am pushing my boys to take every blockchain course they can get their hands on.

It is also why I am encouraging YOU to allocate a meaningful chunk of your investment portfolio into blockchain-focused stocks.

I recommend a two-pronged approach:

Direct two-thirds of your money earmarked for blockchain investments into established tech behemoths that have made blockchain a huge priority in their growth plans. I’ll give you one example: IBM (IBM) .

into established tech behemoths that have made blockchain a huge priority in their growth plans. I’ll give you one example: . Invest the remaining third into high-risk, high-volatility, small blockchain start-ups. The kinds of companies that you’ve never heard of but that, no doubt, the big players are watching VERY closely. These smaller stocks have the potential to deliver returns of up to 500%, 1,000%, or even more over the next three to five years.

If you’re more of an ETF investor, and hedge your bets across a wider selection of companies, there are four blockchain-focused ETFs you can consider:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)

Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN)

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR)

Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF (KOIN)

So, yeah … I may just be an old father. But I do know a thing or two about new technology.

And I’m telling you the same thing I told my boys:

“Get your butts on the blockchain bandwagon. NOW!”