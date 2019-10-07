What do I know? I’m just a dumb old dad.
At least, that's the reaction I get from my two brilliant sons, who both studied computer science at the University of Montana, when I tell them to take every blockchain course they can get their hands on.
A few years ago, blockchain courses were as rare as hens’ teeth. But times have changed. Now, colleges and universities all over the world are offering classes about blockchain.
That's because the demand is there. And it's growing.
In fact, 56% of all the universities in the world — including some of the most respected like MIT and Stanford — now offer blockchain or cryptocurrency courses. That’s up from 42% last year and is certain to increase next year.
Some schools believe blockchain is way bigger than "just" the latest tech game-changer. Now, it is true that most blockchain/cryptocurrency courses are included in the computer science departments. But almost 20% are overseen by business schools, and 11% by law schools.
The reason for the growth — not to mention the depth and breadth — of blockchain courses is simple: Students want them.
A survey of current college students found that 34% of them are interested in taking blockchain courses, up from 28% in 2018 and 18% in 2017.
Why do you think college students are so interested in blockchain courses? It's not because those are easy "A"s, like the Geology 101 course that I took as a freshman at the University of Washington.
Remember, these are kids who have grown up with video games, social media and personal computers. They know more about technology and technology trends than most adults. So, they are more likely to understand the widespread application and opportunity that blockchain represents.
More importantly, they know what degrees will lead to the fattest paychecks …
In the U.S., the average annual salary for a blockchain-focused job is $146,745, or about $71 per hour. Source: ZipRecruiter.
According to ZipRecruiter, the average salary for blockchain programmer in the U.S. is $146,516 a year. The higher end of the range can go as far as $228,500 a year, or about $110 per hour!
The reason for those monster salaries is simple: Companies are sprinting to incorporate blockchain technology into their businesses. And they are willing to pay through the nose to make it happen.
And happen fast …
According to tech watchdog IDC, global spending on blockchain solutions will increase by 80% to $2.7 billion by the end of 2019. Even more impressive? It’s expected to jump to $16 billion by 2023.
That’s why I am pushing my boys to take every blockchain course they can get their hands on.
It is also why I am encouraging YOU to allocate a meaningful chunk of your investment portfolio into blockchain-focused stocks.
I recommend a two-pronged approach:
- Direct two-thirds of your money earmarked for blockchain investments into established tech behemoths that have made blockchain a huge priority in their growth plans. I’ll give you one example: IBM (IBM).
- Invest the remaining third into high-risk, high-volatility, small blockchain start-ups. The kinds of companies that you’ve never heard of but that, no doubt, the big players are watching VERY closely. These smaller stocks have the potential to deliver returns of up to 500%, 1,000%, or even more over the next three to five years.
If you’re more of an ETF investor, and hedge your bets across a wider selection of companies, there are four blockchain-focused ETFs you can consider:
- Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)
- Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN)
- First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR)
- Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF (KOIN)
So, yeah … I may just be an old father. But I do know a thing or two about new technology.
And I’m telling you the same thing I told my boys:
“Get your butts on the blockchain bandwagon. NOW!”
Weiss Ratings does not accept any form of compensation from creators, issuers or sponsors of cryptocurrencies. Nor are the Weiss Cryptocurrency Ratings intended to endorse or promote an investment in any specific cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrencies carry a high degree of risk. The SEC, CFTC and other regulators have expressed concerns with the volatility of the market and the actions of sponsors of specific cryptocurrencies. Be sure to review their official consumer alerts such as the public statement on cryptocurrencies by the SEC.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: BTC is on sale while XRP heads to the Moon
On the price side, the headlines echo the dark pace of the falls. This fearful pace plays with traders' emotions when it highlights that BTC/USD lost the $8,000 level. However, the doomsters seem to forget that technically, this has meant nothing, as we will see in the chart.
Litecoin (LTC) price analysis: LTC/USD confined to a range amid directionless trading
Litecoin has been moving inside a horizontal channel since September 24. The sixth-largest digital asset with the current market value of $3.5 billion has lost over 2% in recent 24 hours to trade at $54.59 at the time of writing.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD breaks free from the range, settles above $0.2700
Ripple’s XRP jumped from under $0.2600 to the area above $0.2700 in a matter of hours and touched an intraday high at $0.2752. While the coin has retreated to $0.2722 by the time of writing.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD takes off from Asian low, still vulnerable to further losses
ETH/USD hit the recent high at $186.00 on October 1 and has been sliding ever since. During early Asian hours on Monday, the second-largest coin touched the ground below $170.00. While the coin managed to recover from the intraday low of $168.83 to trade at $172.50 at the time of writing, the bearish sentiments are still prevalent.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Back to the drawing board
Once again, Bitcoin bulls attacked critical resistance levels, and once again they failed. While bears have yet to prove their dominance with driving BTC/USD below at least $8,000, the general technical picture looks unsettling.