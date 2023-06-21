Investment management company Invesco (IVZ), which has $1.4 trillion assets under management, reapplied for a spot bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF).
In 2021, Invesco first filed for a Bitcoin ETF in conjunction with Galaxy Digital. It also filed for a bitcoin futures ETF, but dropped the effort in October 2021 after a futures ETF by ProShares was approved and began trading first.
In its filing, Invesco argued that the lack of a spot bitcoin ETF pushes investors towards riskier alternatives, as seen in insolvencies like FTX, Celsius Network, BlockFi, and Voyager Digital Holdings.
Invesco also emphasized the need for investor protection, saying that approval for such a spot bitcoin ETF hinges on a surveillance sharing agreement with a significant, regulated market, not on the regulation of the spot bitcoin market itself.
Surveillance-sharing agreements facilitate the exchange of information concerning market trading activity, clearing processes, and customer identification, which would significantly reduce the potential for market manipulation – something the Securities and Exchange Commission is very concerned about.
BlackRock (BLK), in its filing, advocated for the same thing, argued that Nasdaq could be brought in to fill this role.
“The SEC is very concerned with market manipulation related to Bitcoin prices, and has cited this in almost, if not all, previous rejections,” Graeme Moore, Head of Tokenization, at the Polymesh Association, said earlier to CoinDesk. “This is because the SEC’s view is that Coinbase and others are not regulated as exchanges and therefore cannot be trusted to ‘prevent fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices’.”
So far, the SEC hasn’t given any indication as to when it plans to make an announcement regarding a Bitcoin ETF.
Grayscale (which, for now, currently shares common ownership with CoinDesk in Digital Currency Group) has sued the SEC over its rejected bitcoin spot ETF. Speaking at CoinDesk’s Consensus conference in Austin, GrayScale CEO Michael Sonnenshein said he expects a decision in the case by September.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets take a breather
Bitcoin price remains ambiguous, with no clear directional bias. As a result, Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and other altcoins are stuck consolidating. But things are likely to change quickly as BTC nears a breakout.
Deutsche Bank applies for crypto custody license
Deutsche Bank AG, Germany’s largest bank, has applied for a license to offer crypto custody services, the bank told FXStreet, in a strategic bet for digital assets despite the current regulatory crackdown in the United States.
Pro Ripple attorney John Deaton finds legal provision that could have avoided SEC lawsuit
John Deaton, a pro Ripple attorney, said Tuesday that a legal provision called the Safe Harbor proposal could have avoided the US financial regulator’s lawsuit against the cross-border remittance firm.
Ethereum killer Cardano rolls out version 8.1.1, likely to catalyze ADA price recovery
Cardano (ADA), one of the largest competitors of the Ethereum network, was recently labeled a “security” by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC’s crackdown resulted in a steep decline in ADA price, and the altcoin has been struggling to wipe out its losses since June 5.
Bitcoin price faces further depreciation as stock market rally repeats history
The crypto market is losing its value, rapidly falling below $1 trillion in market capitalization following the recent crash. On the other hand, the S&P 500 index has observed a more than 15% rally since the last time it bottomed in March. BTC still faces the possibility of a decline.