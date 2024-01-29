Injective Price Prediction: INJ could rise 15% with multiple on-chain metrics in alignment

- Injective price V-shaped recovery has seen it overcome the 50-day SMA at $36.39.
- INJ could extend the climb 20% to collect sell-side liquidity with technicals and on-chain metrics in support.
- The bullish thesis will be invalidated upon a break and close below $34.09.
Injective (INJ) price is in a recovery mode after a steep rejection from the $43.51 blockade that sent the AI crypto coin down nearly 30%. This time, however, the climb is steered by bullish technical as well as on-chain fundamentals, increasing the upside potential for INJ.
Also Read: Injective Price Prediction: Volan Mainnet Upgrade fails to catalyze recovery after 20% slump
Injective price eyes 15% gains
Injective (INJ) price could rise 15% to tag the $43.51 resistance level, with technical indicators flashing bullish. For one, the 50-, 100-, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) provide downward support at $36.39, $26.13, and $16.88 levels respectively, while pointing north to show this is the path with the least resistance.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also inclined north, suggesting rising momentum after calling a signal to buy INJ when it crossed above the signal line. Traders heeding this call would enhance the climb for Injective price.
Further, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is also teasing with a bullish crossover, accentuated by green histogram bars on the Awesome Oscillator. These add credence to the bullish thesis.
Enhanced buying pressure among the bulls could see Injective price make the 15% climb to the $43.51 barricade. In a highly bullish case, the gains could extend for the price to reclaim the range high at $45.30, potentially clearing as it reaches for the $50.00 psychological level.
INJ/USDT 1-day chart
On-chain metrics supporting bullish outlook for Injective price
On-chain metrics from Santiment support the bullish thesis. To start with, the social dominance of the AI crypto coin is rising, representing more levels of mentions of the INJ token across a pool of crypto-related social media.
INJ Santiment: Social dominance
There is also a significant rise in exchange outflow, reducing the effective short-term sell pressure on Injective price. This is accentuated by the supply on exchanges as a percentage of total supply, which appears subdued, moving horizontally at $-0.76 to show reducing sell pressure.
INJ Santiment: Exchange outflow, Supply on exchanges
On the other hand, if traders give in to their profit appetite and prematurely cash in on the gains made, Injective price could pull south, slipping below the 50-day SMA to retest the $34.00 support. A break and close below this level would invalidate the bullish thesis, with Injective price likely to extend the fall to the $31.00 psychological level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum staked hits all-time high, dwindling exchange supply could push ETH price higher
Ethereum’s supply in circulation is on a decline as ETH staked in the deposit contract rises and on exchanges drops. Traders are likely holding on to their Ether, contributing to likely decrease in selling pressure.
Chainlink price faces risk of correction as supply on exchanges climbs
Chainlink supply on exchanges climbed to nearly 15%, a level previously seen on January 4. LINK token reserves on exchanges could increase selling pressure on the altcoin, driving the price lower.
Bitcoin bull run is likely sustainable, BTC balance on exchanges declines by over 1 million since 2020
Bitcoin ETF race likely to intensify as Bloomberg ETF specialist Eric Balchunas speculates $8.5 trillion asset manager Charles Schwab’s entry into the race. BTC exchange balances are on a decline and a recovery in Bitcoin price is likely in the short term.
Ripple developer proposes change in XRP Ledger governance to increase transparency
XRP Ledger developer David Fuelling published on Sunday a proposal to update the governance structure of the XRPL Foundation with the goal of increasing transparency and decentralization in XRPL governance systems.
Will BTC correct to $35k or continue bull run without steep corrections?
Bitcoin currently trades around $41,094 after dropping 4.60% on Thursday, putting an end to the $2,000 trading range. This move comes after Adam from GeeksLive noted that the volatility level of BTC dropped to a new low in a month.