- Injective price dipped nearly 20%, succumbing to broader market crash on Friday.
- INJ is likely not to be left behind, trapping shorters for breakdown contingent on Bitcoin price showing strength.
- A break and close below $20.00 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Injective (INJ) price succumbed to the Friday crash that was instigated by Bitcoin price dumping to whiplash hundreds of millions in long and short positions. For late bulls, however, this could be the ideal discounted entry as the BTC halving closes in.
Injective price coils up for a rally
Injective price dipped nearly 20% on Friday, clearing the January 3 low of $29.21. The move could be a swift liquidity grab, triggered by large sell orders that quickly absorb available liquidity in the market. Participants may rush to capitalize on perceived opportunities, resulting in rapid price movements and fluctuations in liquidity.
With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) below 30, INJ is already oversold and may be due for a pullback. The likely play incase of a correction would be a flip of the $29.27 blockade into support, followed by a retest of this resistance-support before an extended move to the 50% Fibonacci placeholder at $37.24.
A move beyond $37.24 would encourage more buy orders with the gains likely to see the Injective price extend a neck higher to tag the $45.21. In a highly bullish case, INJ price could clear the aforementioned level to reclaim the $53.00 peak. This would denote a climb of nearly 98% above current levels. The forecasted recovery is contingent on how soon Bitcoin price recovers, and the broader cryptocurrency market with it.
INJ/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if the bears fasten their hands, the Injective price could extend the fall. A drop below the Friday bottom of $22.77 would produce a lower low, invalidating the bullish thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
