- Injective tokenomics upgrade proposal receives 99% approval ahead of the end of the voting on Tuesday.
- The Injective 3.0 proposal aims to reduce the token’s inflation to make its native token INJ “one of the most deflationary assets to date.”
- INJ price rises nearly 1% on Monday, adding to nearly 10% gains in the past week.
Injective (INJ), a layer-one blockchain that hosts several decentralized finance (DeFi) applications on its chain, looks set to proceed with a major upgrade that aims to reduce the token's inflation rate. INJ price is up nearly 1% on Monday, building on recent gains, as the proposed upgrade is getting the support of 99% of stakers and validators just a few hours before the voting ends.
Injective proposal to reduce inflation receives 99% approval
Injective’s tokenomics proposal aims to make INJ deflationary by including a plan to reduce the on-chain parameters for new token minting. Since its launch, Injective has introduced several measures to reduce inflation of its native token INJ such as token burn auctions on the mainnet launch. These auctions were then expanded to decentralized applications (DApps) in the network.
The proposal's expected outcome is to make INJ deflationary. “Injective aims to emulate and eventually surpass the disinflationary characteristics of Bitcoin to become the most deflationary crypto asset,” the text reads.
As with fiat currencies, a token's inflation rate is a key aspect of its long-term price trend. If a crypto asset is subject to high inflation, it means that its value will decrease over time once more supply becomes available. Some other cryptos are rather deflationary, meaning that there are strict controls over their total supply. Mechanisms such as token burns, halvings or hard caps are some of the tools used to control the supply-demand equilibrium.
The Injective proposal focuses on a controlled reduction in the inflation rate by balancing participation incentives and token scarcity, attracting new traders and early adopters to its blockchain network. The inflation rate change parameter, once increased to 0.5, will allow Injective to react swiftly to fluctuations in staking and ensure that the protocol is resilient, the proposal said.
The new proposal is open to vote until April 23.
INJ voting
The portal shows that 99.99% of voters have voted in favor of the proposal, according to the forum.
Reminder to all $INJ stakers and validators:— Injective (@injective) April 22, 2024
The IIP-392 governance proposal which is set to make $INJ one of the most deflationary tokens ever is live!
Voting ends on April 23rd ️ https://t.co/VkECpBTjAz
INJ trades at $28.50 on Monday, up by nearly 10% in the past week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
