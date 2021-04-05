Indian crypto exchange WazirX hits record high in trading volume amid regulatory uncertainty

- A major cryptocurrency exchange in India has seen a surge in trading volume despite rumors of a blanket ban in the country.
- The surge in trading volume led to a massive outage of the exchange’s system infrastructure.
- 1.8 million users were affected by the outage, and many were unable to see funds in their accounts.
A major cryptocurrency exchange in India, WazirX, recently reached a record-high in trading volume before experiencing an outage.
WazirX records over $270M in daily trading volume
Indian crypto exchange WazirX recorded more than $270 million in trading volume within 24 hours, reaching an all-time high for any exchange in the country in history, according to CEO Nischal Shetty.
However, shortly after announcing its all-time high trades, an outage occurred caused by system failures for more than four hours. According to Shetty, the crypto exchange “hit some internal limits,” which were set by its infrastructure providers.
During the outage, the exchange’s 1.8 million users were affected, as they could not see any funds in their accounts. Shetty explained that as parts of the systems were down, one of the systems that shows the funds value was malfunctioning. He wrote:
When one part of the system fails, it causes a ripple effect on all the services. Takes time to bring things back up due to the scale at which we operate. Please have patience, it’ll be back up soon. Team is on it.
Reassuring that the wallet is safe, the CEO reported that after four hours, the users could see their funds in their accounts again, but trading was still disabled.
Launched in March 2018, WazirX was acquired by Binance in 2019. According to CoinMarketCap, WazirX was in the top 27 crypto exchanges globally based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes — as well as confidence in its legitimacy.
The surge in trading volume in the Indian exchange also follows the country's regulatory uncertainty over cryptocurrencies. Indian law-makers previously called for a blanket ban on the new asset class, impacting Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and other crypto investors in the country.
The ban in India could penalize those in the country who mine, trade, possess, or transfer digital assets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
LINK takes second jab at bullish 37% breakout after a small dip
Chainlink price is giving the bullish breakout another try after dipping back into the symmetrical triangle pattern. A decisive close above $30.31 shows the promise of a 37% upswing to $41.63. Transactional data and whale activity suggest a massive breakout attempt shortly.
Enjin Coin Price Prediction: ENJ at inflection point awaiting 15% move
Enjin Coin price is trading around the middle line of the parallel channel. A surge in buying pressure could surge ENJ 15% toward the upper trend line at $2.65. If sellers manage to pierce through the 50 and 100 SMA, it will lead to a 15% downtrend to $2.06
Filecoin Price Prediction: FIL could retrace 30% before resuming its uptrend
Filecoin price has moved out of the Bollinger Bands indicator’s top end, suggesting an overextended bull rally. The recently spawned sell signal from the MRI suggests a one-to-four candlestick correction is likely. A 30% retracement to the 61.8% Fibonacci ...
MATIC Price Forecast: Polygon awaits 40% breakout
MATIC price is consolidating inside a symmetrical triangle pattern awaiting a breakout. A decisive close above either of the trend lines results in a 40% move. Transactional data shows stacked barriers that could deter Polygon’s upswing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC 2.0 gaining momentum, but price remains below all-time high
Bitcoin price with 440% returns over the last six months, 108% in Q1, and almost 30% this month reflect the evolution of BTC from a speculative asset to a means of payment and a store of value for individual and institutional investors.