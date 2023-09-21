ImmutableX price rallies by 40% in 24 hours, but whale activity remains weak

- ImmutableX price rose to $0.771, breaching many crucial barriers, including key Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).
- The recent hype surrounding layer-2 solutions might have contributed to the rise.
- IMX whales are not active enough to influence price despite holding 87% of the circulating supply.
ImmutableX price rise astonished the market as the altcoin led the crypto market rally on Tuesday. The altcoin hit a 45-day high and, in the process, managed to flip many of the resistance levels into support floors. The reason behind the rally, however, is presently unknown, but the whales seem to be active once again.
ImmutableX price takes the crypto market by surprise
ImmutableX price shot up by nearly 40% during the intra-day trading hours, with the altcoin exchanging hands at $0.771 at the time of writing. Marking the second-highest single-day rise of the year, IMX managed to breach all three Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). A retest of these lines would support the rally enough to sustain the rise.
This is crucial in bringing the altcoin to break through the barrier at $0.802. This resistance level was last breached back in June and last tested as a support line six months ago in March. A retest of this line would serve as the basis for a rally beyond $0.864.
IMX/USD 1-day chart
However, as per the Relative Strength Index (RSI), the crypto asset is overbought at the moment. This means that as the overheated market cools down, IMX might note some corrections.
However, excessive drawdown must be looked out for, as, in such an event, a fall back the support at $0.579 is likely. Falling through this level would send ImmutableX price to the monthly low of $0.475, invalidating the bullish thesis.
Lack of whale movement might result in corrections
Whales are the most important cohort of investors for IMX, as they command nearly 87% of the entire circulating supply. Their movement impacts the market considerably, and conversely, the lack thereof can cause losses to the investors.
This was visible over the past couple of weeks, when the large transactions (transactions worth more than $100,000) remained at a low $7 million on average, with a minor spike once in a few days. Even in the past 24 hours, the whale transactions only amounted to $22.6 million.
However, one difference this time around was the reduced outflows in comparison to the past instances. This kept the netflow of whales and large wallet holders positive, hitting a three-week high of 14.24 million IMX worth around $10.9 million.
ImmutableX whale netflows
However, the frequency of inflows is still low, which, in the long run, might prove harmful for the altcoin. As is about 77% of the addresses are at a loss at the moment, which makes the incentive for being active on the chain rather bleak.
ImmutableX investors at a loss
This might impact the sustainability of the rally and could even lead to a decline in ImmutableX price.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Solana price sustains recovery rally despite falling daily active addresses
Solana price shows strong bullish momentum, which has seen the Ethereum killer break out from a descending parallel channel. Strangely, the daily active addresses on-chain metric fails to mirror this optimism, which is unorthodox considering the two parameters conventionally to go hand in hand.
ImmutableX price rallies by 40% in 24 hours, but whale activity remains weak
ImmutableX price rise astonished the market as the altcoin led the crypto market rally on Tuesday. The altcoin hit a 45-day high and, managed to flip many of the resistance levels into support floors. The reason behind the rally is unknown, but the whales seem to be active once again.
US House Committee passes bill to prevent issuance of CBDC
The United States is a landmine of regulatory trouble for the crypto space, but the technology behind it was being pursued for adoption. However, the application of this technology is also being objected to by many, attempting to end things before they even begin.
Optimism price outlook as network sells 116 million OP tokens
Optimism network has revealed plans to start selling 116 million OP tokens in a private sale immediately. At current rates, these tokens are valued at approximately $162.4 million but the transfer is not expected to impact market price.
Bitcoin: BTC contemplates crash in September
Bitcoin price remains unfazed by the US CPI announcement on September 13 and continues to move in a range. The weekly chart, however, shows a potential short-term recovery rally that could set the stage for a steep correction.