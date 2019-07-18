IMF researchers believe that cryptocurrencies will cause significant disruption.

They also talked about the dangers of a speculative market which plagues cryptocurrencies.

IMF (International Monetary Fund) researchers claimed that crypto assets will render traditional cash and bank deposits irrelevant. According to their paper, cryptocurrencies will cause significant disruption:

“In short, the paper argues that the two most common forms of money today will face tough competition and could even be surpassed. Cash and bank deposits will battle with e-money, electronically stored monetary value denominated in, and pegged to, a common unit of account such as the euro, dollar, or renminbi, or a basket thereof. Increasingly popular forms of e-money are stablecoins. E-money may be more convenient as a means of payment, but questions arise on the stability of its value. It is, after all, economically similar to a private investment fund guaranteeing redemptions at face value. If 10 euros go in, 10 euros must come out. The issuer must be in a position to honor this pledge. Banks will feel pressure from e-money, but should be able to respond by offering more attractive services or similar products. Nevertheless, policymakers should be prepared for some disruption in the banking landscape.”

Paper also talked about the dangers of a speculative market which plagues cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum:

“We refer to other cryptocurrencies as ‘public coins,’ including Bitcoin and Ethereum… Differences in terms of stability of value are actually quite marked between different forms of money. Users may compare monies according to returns and risks. We measure these in nominal terms, relative to domestic currency, unless otherwise noted. This helps us focus just on the design of monies, not on their macroeconomic context, which would be common to all designs. Cryptocurrency is by far the riskier, though it potentially offers higher returns (capital gains). This is especially true of public coins whose value in fiat currency can fluctuate significantly. The standard deviation of day-on-day changes in Bitcoin prices is approximately ten times higher than in most G7 currency pairs and even a little higher than in the Venezuelan Bolivar to U.S. dollar exchange rate.”

The researchers then stated that cryptos might exceed fiat currencies since they are a more attractive means of payment: