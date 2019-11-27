- Huobi Global underwent system maintenance during early Asian hours.
- Users' account balances were not affected by the temporary maintenance.
Huobi Global, a Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange with multiple offices around the globe, went under maintenance earlier this Wednesday morning. The company notified its users via its official Twitter account and also published a post on its website.
The maintenance started at 03:00 GMT on November 27 and finished at 08:00 GMT - all in all, it took the company five hours to update the system.
The account balances of the users were not affected, though some of them could have issues with the market update, order input, order cancellations and trade executions.
"Huobi Global has now completed system maintenance at 13:00 on November 27, 2019 (GMT+8). Sorry for the inconvenience that caused during maintenance." the official announcement says.
While cryptocurrency maintenance is a standard procedure, it makes some traders nervous as it may signal that the trading platform is experiencing problems. Thus, earlier this year, CoinBene users suspected that it had been hacked, when the exchange closed for maintenance.
Notably, earlier this month, Huobi announced that it would stop servicing the US citizens and froze all accounts as of November 13.
