As the crypto space continues to expand into the mainstream, bridging the gap between digital and fiat currencies is a priority for many legacy financial institutions.
Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi announced its partnership with Solaris, a European financial services provider, to launch a crypto-to-fiat debit card.
The program, approved by Visa, allows Huobi users to use their digital assets globally at the point of sale. Users residing in the European Economic Area (EEA) will have access to the card beginning in the second quarter of 2023.
The EEA comprises all 27 European Union (E.U.) member states, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.
Commenting on the partnership, Andrea Ramoino, the chief strategy officer at Solaris, hinted at future developments in its collaboration with Huobi.
This is just the first step in our partnership as we look ahead to delivering more payment options to users in the EEA region and beyond.
This is not the first crypto-to-fiat card available to residents of the E.U. In 2020, Binance launched its own Visa-accredited crypto-to-fiat card, which allows Europeans to pull funds straight from their Binance accounts.
Outside of the E.U., Visa has been an active proponent in bridging the crypto-fiat gap. In October 2022, Blockchain.com announced its partnership with Visa to offer a crypto debit card, which is only available to residents of the United States.
Prior to its collapse, FTX had also partnered with Visa to offer a debit card in 40 countries.
Most recently, the financial service provider worked with the fintech company, ZELF, to launch an anonymous debit card with a crypto recharge. This allows users to open a checking account based on the U.S. dollar with only their name, email and phone number.
Before the start of 2023, Visa also hinted at a feature allowing users to auto-pay bills from their crypto wallet.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
