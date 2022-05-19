- Crypto.com price reveals a struggle between the bulls and bears around the $0.202 barrier.
- A flip of this level could trigger a 24% run-up to $0.249.
- A daily candlestick close below $0.139 will invalidate the bullish outlook for CRO.
Crypto.com price faces a decisive moment as it trades under a significant barrier for roughly a week. The bullish outlook and a recovery rally is dependent on the fact that CRO manages to overcome this hurdle.
Crypto.com price at wits' end
Crypto.com price correction has knocked it down 82% from its all-time high at $0.975 in November 2021. As seen in many altcoins, the downswing exacerbated into a massive flash crash after the first weekend in May. The main reason for the panic was the UST depeg and the subsequent crash of LUNA.
As a result, Bitcoin and the entire crypto ecosystem suffered a fatal setback. For Crypto.com price, however, it was a breach of the $0.376, $0.249 and the $0.202 support levels in under two weeks or so.
As CRO trades under the $0.202 hurdle, there is a make-or-break moment. A quick surge in buying pressure that flips this hurdle to a support level will trigger a recovery. However, if the sellers keep a tight leash, Crypto.com price could crash 26% and retest the immediate support level at $0.139.
Considering the bullish outlook of Bitcoin, the chances of a quick recovery are high. Therefore, investors can expect at least a 24% ascent to $0.249 after the flip of the $0.202 barrier.
CRO/USDT 3-day chart
On the other hand, a daily candlestick close below $0.139 will invalidate the bullish outlook and trigger a further crash for Crypto.com price. This development could see CRO descend to the $0.093 support level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
