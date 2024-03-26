Honk Kong could beat the US in allowing in-kind creations and redemptions for spot Bitcoin ETFs

- Hong Kong is planning to allow in-kind creations for spot Bitcoin ETFs, according to a report on Bloomberg.
- SEC pushed for cash creates, proposing that broker-dealers cannot deal in Bitcoin, unlike exchanges.
- Issuers continue to hold out hope for in-kind creates in the US down the road, among them Valkyrie.
During the heat of the spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) race in December 2023, the issue of in-kind redemptions (crypto) versus cash redemptions came up. As it happened, however, the referee in the match, which was the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) decided cash creates was the way to go. While this eventually went into effect, the subject is back again.
Also Read: SEC demands ‘cash creates or you will wait’ as Valkyrie submits fourth spot BTC ETF amendment
Honk Kong aims to allow in-kind creates
A report on Bloomberg indicates that the Hong Kong Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) is aiming to allow in-kind creates and redemptions for spot Bitcoin ETFs. If it does happen, Hong Kong would beat the US, which continues with the cash creates modus operandi.
In the US it is cash in, Bitcoin ETF out, while Hong Kong aims for Bitcoin in, ETF out. This could be an opportunity for the market.
According to ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, if Hong Kong follows through with this plan, it could help spark the increase in assets under management (AUM) and volume in the fast-growing region.
Looks like Hong Kong is going to allow in-kind creations and redemptions for spot bitcoin ETFs in 2Q (unlike US which is cash creations only), which could help spark aum and volume in the fast-growing region via new note today from @Rebeccasin_SK https://t.co/IxcdWEFDvC pic.twitter.com/sDsS4nbzGi— Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) March 26, 2024
On the question of how Hong Kong ETFs could be a far more bullish catalyst than the US ETFs, Balchunas advises that the US is a far bigger market compared to Hong Kong.
Let’s not get crazy now. HK tiny vs US— Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) March 26, 2024
However, “Crypto is Macro Now” newsletter author Noelle Acheson argues, “The Asian crypto market is much larger than the US crypto market in terms of volume,” adding that the interest in in-kind ETFs could mean:
- There is less 'new money' coming into the ecosystem.
- There is deeper familiarity with crypto assets in the region.
Notwithstanding, all of this just adds to global institutional demand for Bitcoin. At some point, all this culminates to a function of more demand than supply, which already explains the melt-up in the Bitcoin price in 2024.
Meanwhile, spot BTC ETF issuers such as Valkyrie (BRRR) continue to hold out hope that the US SEC would allow in-kind creations and redemption in the US. In the firm’s fourth amendment to its spot BTC ETF application around mid-December, Valkyrie highlighted that it will also be doing cash creates, if approved, adding, “subject to in-kind regulatory approval.”
Valkyrie also doing cash-only (with hope of in-kind approval down road). More evidence SEC is saying: Cash Create or You Will Wait https://t.co/HRCtNBpKXq— Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) December 14, 2023
Notably, most issuers, if not all, were inclined to in-kind creations, but prioritized approval. At the time, Balchunas supported cash creates, saying, “Cash creates makes sense [in my opinion] because broker dealers can’t deal in bitcoin.”
Cash creates makes sense IMO bc broker dealers can’t deal in bitcoin so doing cash creates puts onus on issuers to transact in bitcoin and keeps broker dealers from having to use unregistered subsidiaries or third party firms to deal w the btc. Less limitations for them overall— Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) November 17, 2023
Why the SEC went for cash-creates
A series of misconceptions had the SEC worried about what in-kind or crypto redemptions would ensue. Among the key concerns were money laundering, according to Charles Gasparino, senior correspondent with Fox Business News. Gasparino added that SEC wanted cash creates as only issuers (not intermediaries) would handle BTC, keeping unregistered broker dealers away.
BREAKING Update on BTC Spot ETF: Firms believe @SECGov will rule after Jan 8; they feel confident the SEC will approve but with a twist; unlike normal ETF's you can only purchase shares with cash; SEC worried about ETF's being used as a vehicle for money laundering Story coming— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) December 20, 2023
As indicated in a previous article, Cash creates, which is a “much more closed system,” according to Balchunas, would require that the customer gives the issuer cash for new ETF shares, and then the issuer buys Bitcoin. Conversely, for in-kind creates, the customer gives the issuer BTC in exchange for the ETF shares.
Increasing demand for a BTC ETF would, therefore, prompt an intermediary ("the AP") to create new ETF shares. Ultimately, this would mean that either way new ETF shares translate to new Bitcoin purchases.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
BALD price rallies as developer burns 60% of supply following rug pull on blockchain
Coinbase’s BASE chain has seen a spike in its popularity due to the meme coin rallies in its ecosystem. Early on Tuesday, one of the earliest projects on BASE, the BALD meme coin, made headlines for a burn of 60% of its tokens.
Circle CCTP on Solana set to go live, will SOL price rally?
The Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol will enable transfer of USDC from other blockchain networks to Solana. Stablecoins on Solana have reached their highest volume since November 2022, with USDC as the most popular one.
XRP price climbs towards $0.65 as SEC seeks from Ripple $2 billion in penalties
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will seek $2 billion in fines in its legal fight with Ripple and its XRP token, according to the latest filing from the financial regulator in its lawsuit against the payment remittance firm.
Whales accumulate DYDX, GMT ahead of upcoming token unlocks
The amount of dYdX (DYDX) and GMT (GMT) tokens in exchanges has been declining for the last few days, with several large-wallet investors moving large quantities of these coins out from Binance on Tuesday.
Bitcoin: BTC may have recovered, but is it out of the woods?
Bitcoin’s (BTC) upward momentum has shown a significant decline for the past two weeks or so. This development led to a bearish signal on the weekly and an uncertain outlook on the monthly.