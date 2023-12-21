- ImmutableX price might face rejection at a key hurdle of $2.40.
- IMX holders could witness a 28% crash, not so different from the 20% fall seen between December 18 and 20.
- Momentum indicators are at critical levels, supporting the bearish outlook.
- Invalidation of this pessimistic scenario for IMX will occur with a flip of the $2.58 hurdle into support.
ImmutableX (IMX) price is at a pivotal point and could trigger a steep correction soon despite the broadly optimistic sentiment in the crypto market. Momentum indicators are supporting this move, but there are a few caveats to this potential downtrend.
Also read: IMX, 1INCH, DYDX tokens worth $105 million will unlock in the upcoming week
ImmutableX price at critical juncture
ImmutableX, which trades at $2.36, is showing similar signs as those seen on December 15, right before IMX crashed 20%. If history repeats, a similar nosedive could be on its way. Some of these signs include
- Rejection around key resistance level
- Liquidity run above previous swing highs
- Followed by a swing failure pattern
- Momentum indicators turning bearish.
Recently, ImmutableX price created three higher highs, each one ending up with a large topside wick and a small body, a sign of increasing selling pressure. After this move, IMX slid lower and created a lower low with respect to the previous low formed earlier on Thursday. This development is a potential shift in the market structure. If IMX price fails to produce a higher high after this, it would set a bearish scenario.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has also breached a short-term trend line and is awaiting a flip of the 50 mean level. The Awesome Oscillator (AO) also sits above its mean level of 0, a breakdown of which will confirm the start of a downtrend.
With all the sell signals, ImmutableX price is likely to slide lower and breach the inclined support trend line, confirming the correction outlook. This move could further knock IMX down to the next key support level at $2.15. A breakdown of this level could send IMX to the volume point of control at $2.
The last target where bearish can book profits will be the low volume node at $1.66. This move, in total, would constitute a 30% crash from the current price level.
IMX/USDT 1-hour chart
While the technicals are forecasting a bearish outlook for ImmutableX price, if Bitcoin price rallies, it would cause altcoins to tag along. In such a case, if IMX flips the $2.58 hurdle into a support floor, it would create a higher high and invalidate the pessimistic scenario.
This development could see ImmutableX price climb nearly 5% and tag the $2.7 barrier next.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price triggers bullish trades at $44,000; QCP Capital hints at early spot BTC ETF approval
Bitcoin price is awaiting stimulus, which will now only come when the spot ETF approval gets closer. This might not be too far away, as per QCP Capital, which also predicts the cryptocurrency could shoot up by nearly 11% right after.
NEAR, STX, SOL: Three altcoins likely to create price tops soon as FOMO peaks
Near Protocol, Stacks and Solana are among the top gainers, recording double-digit gains despite Bitcoin struggling to build support above $44,200. Late investors as well as the sidelined ones look from the fences as the early bloomers rake in profit.
Ripple CEO declares strategy for 2024, and XRP price invalidates short-term downtrend
Ripple witnessed another milestone on Wednesday as the year comes to an end in the form of registering as a VASP with the Central Bank of Ireland. The event also happened to act as a bullish catalyst for XRP price, which broke through the recent downtrend.
Solana price could rise 20% provided Bitcoin builds support above $44,200
Solana has been on a tear, standing among the biggest gainers among the crypto top ten. This is despite regulatory FUD, when the US Securities and Exchange Commission labeled SOL a security during its market-wide clampdown against cryptocurrency exchanges.
Bitcoin: BTC cool-off prepares markets for crypto’s final two weeks of 2023
Bitcoin (BTC) price has shown resilience in December, resisting selling pressure coming from a weekly supply barrier. It comes as traders exercise patience, resisting the urge to book profits and looking at the bigger picture as 2024 has multiple bullish catalysts lined up for Bitcoin.