- ImmutableX price looks heavy as its range tightens below the 2.33 hurdle.
- Declining RSI combined with liquidity runs could trigger a quick 11% correction to $1.99.
- In a worst-case scenario, IMX could trigger a 26% crash to the low-volume node at $1.66.
- Invalidation of the bearish thesis will occur on the successful flip of the daily breaker level of $2.40 into a support floor.
ImmutableX (IMX) price rally in the past nine days has been impressive, but the recent slowdown prompts questions of a potential correction. The momentum indicators are showing a steady decline in bullish momentum, which adds to the bearish outlook of IMX.
Also read: NFT platform Immutablex's IMX token surges 35% with upbit leading volume growth
ImmutableX price loses steam
ImmutableX price surged 73% in the last nine days and currently trades at $2.26. The one-hour chart shows clear signs of top formation, which include a slowdown in the uptrend, followed by liquidity run above previous highs that lead to swing failure patterns.
Not only does IMX show all these signs, but it also has produced higher highs, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Awesome Oscillator (AO) have produced lower highs. This non-conformity is termed a bearish divergence and often results in a small pullback or a steep correction.
A short-term 5% correction will send ImmutableX price to the $2.15 support level. A breakdown of this barrier will break the bullish market structure for IMX and kickstart a steep correction phase. In such a case, the altcoin could tag a high-volume node at $1.99. This move would constitute an 11% crash from the current position.
In a dire case, ImmutableX price could slide as low as $1.66, which is the low-volume node of the price action between December 6 and 15.
IMX/USDT 1-hour chart
While it is tempting to open a short position here, investors need to consider the possibility of ImmutableX price stretching higher to tag the $2.40 hurdle as another liquidity run. This move would force early bears to close at a loss and lure greedy bulls. Hence, a local top formation here could be ideal for opening a swing short position with $1.66 as the take-profit level.
However, if ImmutableX price flips the $2.40 hurdle into a support floor, it would invalidate the bearish thesis. In such a case, IMX could eye a retest of $2.5 and a potential revisit of the $3 psychological level.
Also Read: Tether to fight illicit use of stablecoins and help expand dollar hegemony globally
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
RATS, SATS and ORDI, the BRC-20 tokens yielding massive gains this cycle
The BRC-20 token standard was designed specifically for the Bitcoin blockchain and tokens like RATS, SATS and ORDI are BRC-20 tokens. One of the key reasons for BRC-20 popularity is that the token standard unlocks new capabilities for the Bitcoin blockchain when used in DeFi applications.
Cardano price aims for $0.85 target as it trades at crucial demand zone
Cardano price is in a crucial demand zone between $0.6199 and $0.6822, on Friday. The altcoin has yielded consistent gains for holders in the past two weeks. ADA price gains are likely sustainable according to bullish on-chain metrics.
XRP analyst says massive price rally to $1.50 likely post Spot Bitcoin ETF approval, BTC halving
XRP Ledger’s native token XRP is likely to rally to a peak of $1.50 post the bullish catalysts of 2024. Bitcoin’s upcoming halving event and the much anticipated approval of Spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) are lined up for 2024.
Chainlink data feeds go live on Polygon zkEVM, MATIC price eyes likely recovery
The data feeds from Chainlink, a decentralized oracle blockchain network, became available on Friday on Polygon’s chain, enabling decentralized finance (DeFi) applications to have access to the emerging bank blockchain ecosystem.
Bitcoin: BTC cool-off prepares markets for crypto’s final two weeks of 2023
Bitcoin (BTC) price has shown resilience in December, resisting selling pressure coming from a weekly supply barrier. It comes as traders exercise patience, resisting the urge to book profits and looking at the bigger picture as 2024 has multiple bullish catalysts lined up for Bitcoin.