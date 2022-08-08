- AVAX price is likely to pull back after its 22% rally to the $25.83 support level, providing an opportunity for the next leg.
- The retracement is key in determining if it investors should add more to their holdings or consider booking profits.
- A daily candlestick close that flips the $25.83 level into a resistance barrier will invalidate the bullish thesis.
AVAX price shows no signs of stopping as it bounced off a stable support level on August 2 and triggered a massive run-up. This move seems to have reached an upper limit for now and is likely to pull back a little.
AVAX price remains unfazed
AVAX price surged 32% between July 26 and July 30, creating a range, extending from $19.54 to $25.83. This massive move retraced to the range’s midpoint at $22.68 over the next two days, forming a base for the next leg-up.
Soon enough, AVAX price kick-started its next ascent to the first target at $28.17. As investors continue to book profits, the uptrend is likely to exhaust a little, leading to a potential retracement to $25.83.
If this move shows strength after a pullback and holds above the aforementioned level, investors can bid here and expect the next target at $30.25 to be tagged. In total, this move would constitute a 17% ascent and is likely where the upside is capped for AVAX price.
AVAX/USDT 1-day chart
While the outlook for AVAX price is bullish, without a doubt, investors need to pay close attention to the upcoming pullback. A retest and hold of the $25.83 support level will be a positive development.
However, if AVAX price produces a daily candlestick close below the aforementioned level, flipping it into a resistance level, it will invalidate the bullish thesis and potentially trigger a deeper pullback to 23.93 or $22.68.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
LUNA price approaches a launchpad, but will buyers come together?
LUNA price shows a sign of healthy retracement after an egregious spike in buying pressure that triggered a quick and swift run-up. The ongoing pullback will provide investors with another chance to rally.
Why buying Solana price at these levels will provide the best ROI?
Solana price seems to be hovering inside a consolidation with no signs of a breakout. Investors can expect a dip to $31.66 or $24.52 levels in the near future as liquidity below these levels remains untapped.
Shiba Inu price hints at a 150% upswing, an opportunity too good to pass up
Shiba Inu price has been hovering around a significant barrier for roughly three months with virtually no momentum to move above it. This development might be primed for a strong move but the directional bias remains unknown.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: An update on the fractal forecast to $21,000
Bitcoin price shows lackluster performance despite the announcement of BlackRock’s entry into crypto. Due to the spotlight on Ethereum and its upcoming Merge update, investors seem to be neglecting BTC.
Bitcoin: If bulls lose control here, BTC could revisit $21,000
Bitcoin price shows an interesting setup that could reveal its next move. On closer inspection, its technicals support a bearish outlook for the leading crypto.