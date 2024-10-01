Hashdex submitted an amended S-1 filing for a spot crypto ETF index.

The crypto ETF will only feature BTC and ETH initially but could include other assets over time.

Other asset managers, including Franklin Templeton, are also seeking approval for a crypto index ETF.

Asset manager Hashdex filed an amended S-1 with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) for its crypto index exchange-traded funds (ETF) on Tuesday following the regulator's request for more time to decide on the product.

Hashdex updates its crypto index ETF filing

Crypto asset manager Hashdex filed an amended S-1 for its crypto index ETF that will directly own spot Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Filing an amended S-1 implies that an asset manager has updated its initial registration statement with the SEC to include new or revised information. This may involve changes to its fee structures, market maker identities, or other details necessary for regulatory compliance before the ETF can trade publicly.

The amended registration statement concerns the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF, which the asset manager initially filed in July.

Following the filing, regulators requested more time on its decision to act on the “one-stop-shop” crypto portfolio, which, if approved, will be the first of its kind in the US.

The crypto ETF will initially comprise Bitcoin and Ethereum, with the potential to add more cryptocurrencies over time. The Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF will be listed and traded on Nasdaq, utilizing the methodology of the Nasdaq Crypto Index US.

In addition to Hashdex's crypto filing, asset manager Franklin Templeton also awaits approval for its Franklin Crypto Index ETF designed to offer investors an all-in-one digital asset portfolio.

The ETF, filed in August, will track the performance of the CF Institutional Digital Asset Index, which currently comprises only Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the two largest cryptocurrencies.