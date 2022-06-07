The new week has begun with the growth of the market as all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) has rocketed by 5.61% over the last 24 hours.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
Bitcoin (BTC) is again above the vital $30,000 mark. Moreover, the rate has broken $31,000 against the increased buying volume, which means that bulls are ready to keep the upward movement. If they can hold the gained initiative, the resistance at $32,650 might be attained very soon.
Bitcoin is trading at $31,364 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest gainer today as the rate of the main altcoin has risen by 6.65%.
ETH/USD chart by TradingView
Ethereum (ETH) has followed the rise of Bitcoin (BTC). At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to the $1,900 mark.
If the daily candle fixes above it with no long wicks, there are good chances to see a further rise to the $2,000 zone by the end of the week.
Ethereum is trading at $1,916 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP has gained the least, rising by only 2.59% since yesterday.
XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP has come back to the $0.40 mark, confirming bulls' power. From another point of view, the rate remains trading in the middle of a wide range between the support at $0.3644 and the resistance at $0.4684. In this case, the more likely scenario is continued sideways trading around $0.40 so bulls accumulate more energy for the further rise.
XRP is trading at $0.4039 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
