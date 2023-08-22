Share:

Bitcoin price recently dipped to $26,000, instilling fear in investors' hearts regarding a recovery.

About 65% of the people earning between $50,000 and $100,000 - the average income in the USA, are struggling to enjoy the luxury of having "throw away" money.

Since BTC is a high-risk investment, thanks to the crypto market's volatility, the retail investor's concentration might decrease as people would refrain from risking their money.

While the crypto market may stand to be its own entity led by Bitcoin, it is still bound by the sentiment and demand of the investors. At the moment, this sentiment is not positive, and the demand is susceptible to a decline in the United States since it is becoming difficult for citizens to make ends meet.

Bitcoin and crypto investments might take a hit

Bitcoin and most of the other cryptocurrencies up until last year were mostly run by retail investors. However, at the moment, the crypto market is widely affected by the decisions of institutional investors who have invested billions into the industry.

Thus as large wallet holders stepped in, most of the altcoins found their supply sitting within their wallets. Now going forward, even if there is a chance for investors to take the supply with BTC trading at a year-to-date low of $26,000.

BTC/USD 1-day chart

The reason behind this is the fiscal condition of the citizens of the country, a significant chunk of which are living hand to mouth at the moment. According to a survey conducted by PYMNTS.com of over 4,600 Americans, it seems like the investors' condition is pretty rough.

Those above the $100,000 mark have observed virtually no change in spending patterns. The testing market conditions have resulted in no difference since the June 2022 survey, with about 45% of the investors still living paycheck to paycheck despite making over $100,000.

These investors hold the most influence on the crypto market, in addition to whales and institutions. As they have the "throw away" money necessary to invest in such a high-risk asset like Bitcoin, they have the most say in the market's movement.

However, if the global market conditions were to change, Bitcoin might find some support from this end. But most likely, for a while now, the crypto market is going to remain submerged in fear. This is evident from the Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (NUPL) metric, which dipped to a monthly low, sliding into the Hope/Fear zone.

Bitcoin NUPL

But looking at the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio, it seems like Bitcoin might have a shot at recovery. The metric which measures the profits and losses of the investors is currently in the opportunity zone. This area is synonymous with recovery as, at this point (below 7%), investors tend to forgo selling and move to accumulate.

Bitcoin MVRV ratio

Thus, Bitcoin price recovery could entice even those with no access to "throw away" money to bet on BTC. However, most likely, retail investors' money pouring into the market is a distant dream for now.