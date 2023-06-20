Grayscale Bitcoin Trust discount shrinks by 12% as stock market falls and BTC accumulation increases

- The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust premium rising could also be attributed to the recent Blackrock ETF filing.
- The S&P500 Index declining by 1.5% also contributed to recovery, given SPX and BTC share a negative correlation at the moment.
- Net unrealized profits rose in the same duration, indicating investors are in a position to sell for profits.
Up until last week, pining for a Bitcoin price recovery seemed like a very difficult position. However, the biggest cryptocurrency in the world has outperformed these assumptions at the time of writing. As much as the reason behind this is important, the impact of the rise is also important and visible on GBTC.
Bitcoin price rise pushes Grayscale Bitcoin Trust higher
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, also known as GBTC, has been losing its value for the most part of the last two months. The discount to Net Asset Value (NAV) kept rising before hitting nearly 44% about seven days ago. Somehow in these seven days, the bullish momentum grew, and the GBTC discount contracted by 12%.
GBTC discount to NAV
This shrank the discount to NAV to 36% at the time of writing. This bullishness is also reflected in Bitcoin price, which is currently trading at $28,300. A huge credit to the rise in price and value goes back to Bitcoin whales which heavily accumulated over the weekend.
More than 124,000 BTC worth over $3.3 billion was picked up by these investors, which spiked demand and pulled the price back up.
Bitcoin whale accumulation
Another reason suspected to be behind the rise is the decline of the stock market. S&P 500 index slipped on Friday and continued its decline this week. Falling 1.66% at its lowest before the market closed, SPX observed a sudden shift in market trend.
This negative change positively impacted Bitcoin price as BTC and SPX presently share a negative correlation of -0.66. Thus any losses for the stock market will prove to be good for the crypto market and vice versa.
Bitcoin Correlation to S&P 500 Index
Regardless of the cause, what matters at the moment is that a significant amount of supply has moved from non-profitable to profitable. The Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (NUPL) indicator observed a bounce back, inducing hope in the investors.
Bitcoin NUPL
Put simply, Bitcoin is now vulnerable to a sell-off that could be the result of sudden profit-taking, which would prove to be harmful to the cryptocurrency. The recovery marked by GBTC could also vanish, which must be avoided as much as possible.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets take a breather
Bitcoin price remains ambiguous, with no clear directional bias. As a result, Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and other altcoins are stuck consolidating. But things are likely to change quickly as BTC nears a breakout.
Deutsche Bank applies for crypto custody license
Deutsche Bank AG, Germany’s largest bank, has applied for a license to offer crypto custody services, the bank told FXStreet, in a strategic bet for digital assets despite the current regulatory crackdown in the United States.
Pro Ripple attorney John Deaton finds legal provision that could have avoided SEC lawsuit
John Deaton, a pro Ripple attorney, said Tuesday that a legal provision called the Safe Harbor proposal could have avoided the US financial regulator’s lawsuit against the cross-border remittance firm.
Ethereum killer Cardano rolls out version 8.1.1, likely to catalyze ADA price recovery
Cardano (ADA), one of the largest competitors of the Ethereum network, was recently labeled a “security” by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC’s crackdown resulted in a steep decline in ADA price, and the altcoin has been struggling to wipe out its losses since June 5.
Bitcoin price faces further depreciation as stock market rally repeats history
The crypto market is losing its value, rapidly falling below $1 trillion in market capitalization following the recent crash. On the other hand, the S&P 500 index has observed a more than 15% rally since the last time it bottomed in March. BTC still faces the possibility of a decline.