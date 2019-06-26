Google starts integration in blockchain project leveraging new smart control tools

Search engine giant Google announced new partnership with Chainlink.

The integration will allow Ethereum app builders to leverage google software to integrate data from external sources.

Huge search engine giant Google made an announcement that Ethereum app builders will be leveraging Google software for the integration of data from sources which are external to the blockchain.

It will involve a partnership with Chainlink, a company that provides on ramps and off ramps for information necessary to run self-executing code called smart contracts.

Once the integration has been completed with Chainlink, a service called an oracle which is provided by the company, will be able to integrate data such as; interest rates and price information, from traditional finance into on-chain smart contracts. Furthermore, it will add another layer to these capabilities, facilitating these processes to be implemented directly on the blockchain.