Google has continued its U-turn on Bitcoin by displaying transactions and balances on search results.

Google's move draws mixed reactions from the crypto community.

Google Trends data is yet to peak despite BTC's all-time high.

Bitcoin address data is live on Google search results after users realized on Thursday that the tech giant started indexing Bitcoin blockchain data. However, mixed reactions have followed the tech giant's reversed stance on the cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin addresses to go live on Google’s search engine

Bitcoin's recent run to hit an all-time high has seen many new developments surrounding the largest digital asset. One is the attraction of traditional firms to provide Bitcoin-related services to users since the debut of Bitcoin ETFs brought big-name financial institutions like BlackRock and Fidelity to the crypto ecosystem.

Following the Bitcoin ETF approval by the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), Google, which had banned Bitcoin-related ads, reversed its stance when it allowed Bitcoin ETF ads in January.

The search engine giant began indexing Bitcoin blockchain data after people discovered they could see information on their wallet addresses through simple Google searches. This marks a U-turn on Google’s approach to Bitcoin.

Google initially started storing historical data of the Bitcoin blockchain in 2018 via its cloud business, and the recent move to display address details has deepened its connection to the crypto ecosystem.

Considering its large global user base, averaging 3.5 billion searches daily, Google may help boost mainstream adoption in Bitcoin as a "quick Google search is easier to navigate than traditional blockchain tools," said one X user.

Google search can only currently display details of three address formats - Bech32, P2PKH, and P2PSH.

Bitcoin on Google searches may not be all good

Many users flocked to Google, inputting their different wallet addresses to try out the feature. Some crypto community members see this as good news, giving kudos to the tech giant, while some have shown concerns about the potential damage it could have on their privacy.

"Bitcoin is so successful it has been integrated into Google search," said an X user. In contrast, another said, "Protect yourself and your family, and reclaim your privacy."

Previously, Google had already integrated wallet data for Ethereum and five EVM-compatible blockchains.

In related news, Google trend data for Bitcoin searches is yet to reach its peak even though it has already broken its previous all-time high.