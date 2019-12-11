Gold Spot ($) Intraday: turning down
Pivot (invalidation): 1466.00
Our preference
Short positions below 1466.00 with targets at 1462.00 & 1459.00 in extension.
Alternative scenario
Above 1466.00 look for further upside with 1469.00 & 1472.00 as targets.
Comment
The RSI is bearish and calls for further downside.
Gold stuck in no mans land
Gold is still in no man's land after giving back most of last week's gains post-US payrolls. Activity is still reasonably slow ahead of FOMC but could also be a function of year-end trading malaise.
Gold topside so far remains limited in this current environment as momentum remains for higher bond yields going into year-end. The global reflation trade continues to resonate – that's, of course, if we can clear Brexit and US-China risk. Read more...
Gold sidelined near $1465 level, FOMC awaited
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, around the $1463-66 region through the early European session on Wednesday.
Following some modest gains over the past two trading session and the previous session's late pullback, spot prices were largely unchanged on Wednesday as investors awaited fresh US-China trade headlines and the FOMC policy decision.
Focus on trade developments, FOMC
The US-China trade talks showed little progress and conflicting reports on Tuesday further added to the uncertainty ahead of the December 15 deadline for the imposition of additional tariffs on around $156 billion worth Chinese products. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1466.88
|Today Daily Change
|2.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|1464.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1465.8
|Daily SMA50
|1481.21
|Daily SMA100
|1488.13
|Daily SMA200
|1406.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1469.1
|Previous Daily Low
|1460.1
|Previous Weekly High
|1484.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|1454.05
|Previous Monthly High
|1515.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1445.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1465.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1463.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1460.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1455.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1451.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1469.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1473.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1478.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bearish mood pushhes Bitcoin to channel support
The bearish sentiments are growing stronger. The cryptocurrency market has been in retread since the beginning of the week, though bitcoin and all major altcoins have not left the boundaries of the recent ranges.
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis: LTC/USD clinches to $44.00 for dear life
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.8 billion, has been oscillating inside a tight range since the beginning of December.
Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD defends $0140 support for the second time
Tron has been disintegrating since the highs formed in November at $0.0230. The buyers tried to nurse initial losses in a range between $0.0180 and $0.0200 but failed.
Ethereum Market Update: ETH/USD sluggish as Ice Age fears mount
Ethereum Foundation is working towards the migration Ethereum network from the Proof of Work (PoW) consensus to Proof of Stake (PoS). However, the network’s block difficulty started growing in November 2016.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.