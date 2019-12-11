Gold sidelined near $1465 level, FOMC awaited

- The safe-haven gold remained support by persistent trade uncertainty.
- A modest pickup in the USD demand kept a lid on any strong gains.
- Traders preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of the FOMC decision.
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, around the $1463-66 region through the early European session on Wednesday.
Following some modest gains over the past two trading session and the previous session's late pullback, spot prices were largely unchanged on Wednesday as investors awaited fresh US-China trade headlines and the FOMC policy decision.
Focus on trade developments, FOMC
The US-China trade talks showed little progress and conflicting reports on Tuesday further added to the uncertainty ahead of the December 15 deadline for the imposition of additional tariffs on around $156 billion worth Chinese products.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the US President Donald Trump is yet to decide on the December 15 tariffs. Adding to this, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said that Trump was likely to proceed with new tariffs by Sunday.
The safe-haven gold received some support on the back of the latest developments but gains were limited on the back of news that negotiators from both sides were laying the groundwork for a preliminary deal to wind back their trade war.
Against the backdrop of persistent trade uncertainty, the prevalent cautious mood continued lending some support to the metal, albeit a modest pickup in the US dollar demand capped further gains for the dollar-denominated commodity.
Investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of the highly anticipated FOMC monetary policy decision, which might play a key part in determining the next leg of a directional move for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1464.6
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1464.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1465.8
|Daily SMA50
|1481.21
|Daily SMA100
|1488.13
|Daily SMA200
|1406.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1469.1
|Previous Daily Low
|1460.1
|Previous Weekly High
|1484.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|1454.05
|Previous Monthly High
|1515.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1445.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1465.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1463.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1460.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1455.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1451.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1469.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1473.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1478.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD consolidates losses below 1.3150 amid a tighter election poll
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3150, consolidating its losses after YouGov's MRP poll showed a tighter Conservative majority ahead of the UK elections on Thursday. Trade headlines and the Fed decision are also awaited.
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.11 amid trade uncertainty, ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, consolidating its gains. Uncertainty about the planned US tariffs on China looms and tension is mounting ahead of US inflation and the all-important Fed decision.
Forex Today: Boris gets a blow from big poll, tariff threat looms, focus on the Fed
President Donald Trump has yet to decide on the December 15 tariffs, according to the Wall Street Journal. On the other hand, the paper says that negotiators are laying the groundwork for a deal.
Gold sidelined near $1465 level, FOMC awaited
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, around the $1463-66 region through the early European session on Wednesday.
USD/JPY: 200-hour EMA questions immediate rising trend-channel
USD/JPY recently took a U-turn from 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Even so, it stays well within the two-day-old rising trend-channel formation. The pair trades around 108.75 at the press time on Wednesday.