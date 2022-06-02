- Goblintown.wtf, a collection of 10,000 NFTs featuring grotesque Goblins, has witnessed unprecedented success since its launch on May 19, 2022.
- The largest peer-to-peer NFT marketplace OpenSea revealed that the transaction volume of Goblintown hit $11.8 million overnight.
- Goblintown NFTs currently boast 4,590 holders, while Bored Ape Yacht Club and CryptoPunks collections face falling volumes and floor prices.
Goblintown NFTs have exploded since their launch in May 2022. The collection was free to mint and hosted 10,000 Goblins, with a floor price of 8.19 ETH.
Goblintown NFTs a $149.9 million collection that no one can explain
Goblintown, an NFT collection that holders describe as a frame of mind rather than a place, consists of 10,000 unique Goblins that enjoy groaning, moaning, memes and an obsession with urine and fecal matter.
The collection has emerged as the highest-grossing on peer-to-peer marketplace OpenSea with $11.8 million in transaction volume. Goblintown NFTs have witnessed a 99.65% spike in trade volume overnight. The floor price of the collection hit 8.19 ETH.
Top 8 highest grossing NFTs of Goblintown collection
On-chain activity of Goblintown NFTs has exploded and seen massive growth overnight. The number of sales, transfers and liquidity of the collection has increased according to data from nftgo.io.
Transactions & Liquidity of Goblintown NFT collection
Since its launch on May 19, 2022, the collection has witnessed unprecedented success. The collection is currently held by 4,590 holders of which 48 are whales.
Holder trends in Goblintown NFT collection
Proponents believe Goblintown’s anonymous team is filled with prominent names. Crypto Twitter has worked towards uncovering clues in NFT art and decoding Goblintown’s message, stylized in Goblin speak.
Following a week and half since its mint, Goblintown has managed to trickle into mainstream consciousness. Kristy Tillman, Netflix Director of Product Design considers Goblintown’s Twitter space,
either an absolute new low or brilliance. The line is very thin here.
Crypto Twitter loves Goblintown NFTs
The Twitter community has explained "Goblintown" as a term that might describe a crypto bear market, and several Goblins in the collection mock NFT culture. There is a direct reference to “Kevin,” the mascot of the Pixelmon NFT collection that went bust.
@tansanDOTeth, a web3 enthusiast and analyst, investigated the collection and revealed that Goblintown is a great example of a meticulously created “Disney-like” experience. Using their playful brand voice, creators of Goblintown are deepening the engagement with the community through "solve-the-mystery" visuals and keeping fans engaged.
Goblintown collection features “mistryuss eggie,” 5 eggs that see artwork change as the story of the NFTs unravels. This is a visual riddle that has sparked intense discussion about the fate of five NFTs.
Billy Markus, co-founder of Dogecoin commented on Goblintown NFT collection. Markus tweeted:
as a fan of goblintown and someone who also doesn’t own one, here’s my 2 cents:— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) June 1, 2022
if the community focuses too heavily on the floor or trading price, it will lose what made it funny and special in the first place.
Markus revealed that he holds a Goblintown NFT and considers excessive focus on the floor or trading price could make the collection lose what makes it special.
@NickyGee44, founder of @Bridge3_ believes Goblintown NFT collection could hit 15-20 ETH floor price by the end of the week, as more clues regarding the digital collectibles are revealed.
