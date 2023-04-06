GMX proposes allocation of 1.2% protocol fees to Chainlink for its services, analysts turn bullish

- GMX Protocol proposed the allocation of 1.2% of its protocol fees to Chainlink for its services.
- Experts believe this is a groundbreaking development for LINK, as it will increase revenue generation for Chainlink.
- LINK is currently trading sideways in a short-term uptrend, 86% below its all-time high.
GMX is a decentralized exchange protocol deployed on Arbitrum and Avalanche chains. The protocol recently proposed payment of 1.2% of its GMX protocol fees to Chainlink, in exchange for its services to the exchange.
LINK holders and experts on crypto Twitter believe this development is bullish for the oracle solution’s token as it would contribute to increase in revenue for Chainlink.
Also read: Bill Gates refutes Musk’s call to pause AI research: Will AGIX, FET, RNDR recover?
GMX protocol proposes 1.2% protocol fees be awarded to Chainlink
GMX, the decentralized exchange employs Chainlink’s services for sharing real-time data with smart contracts. The decentralized provider uses price oracles to reduce latency, or time delay.
‘GMX V2: new low-latency chainlink feeds’https://t.co/5s282X1hRv— ALTBTC (@JJcycles) April 5, 2023
The proposal is intended to promote resilience towards maintenance and development of key segments of the GMX protocol. Therefore the proposal suggests that Chainlink should be the oracle partner of GMX V2 and GMX exchange, the exclusive launch partner of their new low-latency oracles.
Chainlink’s newest oracles have been under development since last year and they were designed to leverage the strength of LINK network’s decentralization and further reduce latency. The team has received development inputs from GMX’s core contributors.
GMX proposes an allocation of 1.2% of protocol fees generated by the protocol towards the services of Chainlink for providing their oracle solution, alongside support both technical and developmental, utilized by the exchange platform.
Who has access to Chainlink’s low-latency oracle services?
Currently, the Arbitrum testnet has a beta version of Chainlink’s newest oracles. Core contributors are testing LINK network’s service for its low-latency, accuracy and technical support.
GMX’s proposal would offer upwards of $2.5 million a year to Chainlink for its services. The response of the GMX community is positive and there are questions on how low-latency oracle solutions by Chainlink power GMX protocol.
Chainlink Lab’s VP of go-to-market expressed his optimism over the proposal.
What to expect from LINK
Based on on-chain data from IntoTheBlock, 68,540 addresses bought upwards of 406 million LINK tokens between $6.3 and $7. This level represents a support zone from LINK and the asset’s price could nosedive to this level in the event of a decline.
Cryptomaximus78, a crypto expert and analyst, notes a typical pattern in the LINK price chart. Buyers step in and LINK price recovers after facing “pressure.”
LINK/USD 3D price chart
As seen in the chart above, LINK price climbed during the BTC capitulation event, and maximum pressure events marked with yellow dots signaled a rally in LINK. There have been three consecutive events in 2022-23 and the corrective pattern represented by ABC wave is now complete. The expert applies the Elliott Wave Theory and predicts that LINK is ready to begin wave 2 and a massive uptrend. LINK is likely prepared for an impulse wave, following the corrective pattern that proceeds wave 1.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple price nears pivotal area that could trigger 20% uptrend
Ripple (XRP) price is nearing its endgame in this fade. As Ripple price peaked at the end of March at $0.5852, price action has been trending down with lower highs and lower lows. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) as well bears some more downside space, although there is room for a turnaround soon once this fade has reached the end of the line.
Three altcoins to explode in 2023’s alt season: MINA, AVAX, LRC
With Bitcoin dominance slowly treading lower, things are starting to get interesting for altcoins. While some of these alts are already popping off, this article takes a look at three tokens that are primed for healthy gains.
Ethereum price explodes past $1,900, will ETH climb higher before Shanghai upgrade
Ethereum hit a new yearly high as the price climbed above the $1,900 level for the first time in a year. ETH holders await the Shanghai hard fork scheduled for April 12 and a rally in the altcoin close to the event signals the likelihood of the upgrade being a “sell-the-news” event.
Dogecoin price could nosedive 25% as DOGE bulls exhaust
Dogecoin (DOGE) bulls have enjoyed their brief moment in the spotlight when Elon Musk decided to replace the Twitter logo with the Dogecoin dog. Thus far the publicity stunt has intrinsically added nothing substantial to DOGE itself.
Bitcoin: Breaking down key BTC levels to accumulate for Q2, 2023
Bitcoin price shows an interesting outlook as the first quarter of 2023 comes to an end. BTC has shown strength since day one of 2023 and has netted investors approximately 70% in returns.