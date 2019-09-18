Bitcoin (BTC) could soon shoot to $20,000 as a result of emergency measures from the United States Federal Reserve, also known as The Fed, one of the industry’s biggest firms has said.
Fed echoes 2008 crisis moves
In a tweet on Sept. 18, Arthur Hayes, CEO of derivatives giant BitMEX, forecast that fresh quantitative easing (QE) would further decrease faith in fiat currency.
The comments come a day after the Fed swooped to decrease interest rates on some loans which reached more than 10%, or four times its target. More than $53 billion was pumped into the economy.
“QE4eva is coming. Once the Fed gets religion again, get ready for #bitcoin $20,000,” Hayes wrote.
The Fed’s QE injection marked its first emergency intervention since the end of the 2008 financial crisis, an event directly leading to Bitcoin’s creation.
While the cryptocurrency has yet to see a global crisis of the same scale, markets have shown that Bitcoin price benefits from political and economic uncertainty.
Hayes doubles down on Bitcoin price
Not just the Fed, meanwhile, but also the European Central Bank (ECB) is following the QE trend once more this year.
Completing its latest move last week, commentators believe markets want the ECB to continue the same behavior, giving rise to the “QE4eva” phenomenon described by Hayes.
Earlier this month, Hayes already said Bitcoin would again hit its all-time high of $20,000. As Cointelegraph reported, BitMEX is still grappling with unwanted attention from U.S. regulators, who suspect that Americans are bypassing BitMEX geoblocking and accessing the platform.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Cryptos seeing multiple launches into the universe
The BTC/USD pair is currently trading at the $10.187 price level, the same price level as in recent weeks. The most serious difficulty for Bitcoin is the low volatility, after many days in the same price range, strength and speed indicators are at minimum levels. It will not be easy to start again.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD bullish frenzy is unstoppable
Litecoin like other major altcoins has been performing relatively well since the beginning of the week. The bullish action continued on Wednesday with Litecoin rising to an intraday high of $76.2644.
NEO price analysis: NEO/USD retreats from intraday high, upside momentum recedes
NEO is performing strongly on Wednesday. The 20th largest digital asset with the current market value of $69 million gained over 7% both on a day-on-day basis and moved nearly 3% higher since the beginning of the day. At the time of writing, NEO/USD is changing hands at $9.80, off the intraday high of $9.87.
TRON market update: TRX/USD tests DMA50 for the first time since July
TRON (TRX) is one of the best performing coins on Wednesday. TRX/USD has gained over 10% of its value to trade at $0.0178 by press time. While the coin has retreated from the intraday high ($0.0178), the upside momentum is still strong as TRX is moving in sync with the rest of the market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Rangebound trading and September blues come upon the crypto market
Bitcoin finishes the week with marginal losses. The first digital currency recovered from the recent low of $9,886 but stayed in the red zone as of the end of the week.