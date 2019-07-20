Germany’s central bank chief, Jens Weidmann, believes that Libra must answer all the questions before they go ahead.

Weidmann also said that Facebook should only go ahead with Libra after answering all the questions posed to them. Facebook’s blockchain lead, David Marcus, recently revealed to U.S. senators and congressional representatives, that Libra will go ahead only after it has satisfactorily addressed all regulatory and ethical concerns. Weidmann also believes that if Libra delivers on all its promises, then it can be “attractive to consumers.”

