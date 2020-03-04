- TenX card is backed by the support of its e-Money License, which was granted by the Financial Market Authority of Liechtenstein.
- The card users can now make payments and buy Bitcoin directly in the TenX wallet app.
A well-known blockchain payment and wallet application, TenX, has announced that TenX Visa card is now available to users in Germany and Australia. The company is backed by the support of its e-Money License. The Financial Market Authority of Liechtenstein granted this in 2019.
TenX operates in a compliant manner across EU and EEA markets. Germany and Austrian residents will now be able to access all of TenX services through the card. This includes the ability to make payments and buy bitcoin directly in the TenX Wallet app.
The TenX team noted:
It has been a long time coming and we are glad that the wait has come to an end for our German and Austrian community, many of whom have placed orders for the card in 2017. If you have an existing pre-order, please note that you will still have to complete account verification and confirm your card order. We cannot wait to send you your card!
