TenX card is backed by the support of its e-Money License, which was granted by the Financial Market Authority of Liechtenstein.

The card users can now make payments and buy Bitcoin directly in the TenX wallet app.

A well-known blockchain payment and wallet application, TenX, has announced that TenX Visa card is now available to users in Germany and Australia. The company is backed by the support of its e-Money License. The Financial Market Authority of Liechtenstein granted this in 2019.

TenX operates in a compliant manner across EU and EEA markets. Germany and Austrian residents will now be able to access all of TenX services through the card. This includes the ability to make payments and buy bitcoin directly in the TenX Wallet app.

The TenX team noted: