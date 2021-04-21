Gemini reaches over $25B in crypto under custody amid surging institutional demand

- Gemini’s cryptocurrencies under custody doubled since January and reached a record high of $25 million.
- Institutional investors are increasingly participating in the crypto space, increasing the demand for Gemini’s services.
- Last week, the crypto market’s bullish price action pushed institutional assets under management of digital asset products to a record high.
Gemini Custody has hit a massive milestone as institutional interest continues to build around cryptocurrencies.
Gemini’s crypto under custody doubled since early 2021
The Winklevoss twins’ Gemini exchange announced that it had surpassed $25 billion in cryptocurrency held in custody for the first time. The digital asset custodian has doubled its cryptocurrencies under custody since the start of the year.
According to Gemini, along with the incredible price action seen so far this year, institutional investors are also increasingly participating in the crypto space. Gemini currently ranks the 14th by trade volume among cryptocurrency exchanges.
Gemini has long had the reputation of being one of the most compliant crypto exchanges in the market, being a New York trust company and a qualified custodian by the New York State Department of Financial Services.
The custodian services a wide range of institutional clients, including hedge funds, trading firms, corporate treasuries, and asset managers. Some prominent asset managers that use Gemini’s custodial services include BlockFi, Blockchange CoinList, and CI Global Asset Management.
In March, the crypto exchange launched Gemini Fund Solutions, with custody, clearing, trade execution, and capital markets services designed for cryptocurrency funds. Notably, the firm supports many crypto fund issuers, including Canadian crypto fund managers that have launched Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Institutional crypto products AUM reach record high
Institutional crypto products, including Bitcoin ETFs, have seen growth in demand. Canadian regulators approved three Ether ETFs, following the success of the launch of several Bitcoin ETFs in the country,
In the latest CoinShares weekly digital asset fund flows report, the firm noted that the bullish price action
witnessed last week pushed assets under management to a new record high of $64 billion for the first time.
Last week, cryptocurrency-related investment products accounted for $233 million, the largest inflows since early March. According to CoinShares, this could indicate a renewed appetite for digital assets, with the growing acceptance from institutional investors, and fear for inflation continues.
Weekly crypto asset inflows
Bitcoin continues to hold the largest share of inflows of $108 million, while Ethereum had $65 million, which is considered to be outsized inflows relative to its market capitalization. Above all, Ripple (XRP) has been the most popular with weekly inflows of $33 million, almost doubling its assets under management to $83 million.
Institutional trade volume also skyrocketed, surging by 59% week-over-week to reach $4.8 billion.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price on cusp of massive breakout if key level holds
Ethereum price had a significant 23% correction in the past week but holds above a key support level on the 12-hour chart. The digital asset still has robust on-chain metrics supporting it and aims for a rebound.
VeChain consolidates as clear trend fails to establish
VeChain price has been on a tear since the start of 2020 and shows no sign of slowing down despite the recent market crash. Now, VET awaits a volatile breakout from its consolidation to establish a clear trend.
Chainlink could be the first to recover amid market crash
Chainlink, like the rest of the market, has experienced a significant correction in the past four days However, the digital asset continues to hold above a crucial support level and on-chain metrics show it could be one of the strongest during this correction.
Cardano on-chain metrics reveal paradigm shift in nature of investors
Cardano price shows the loss of momentum from the buyers’ end, which has resulted in a breakdown of a critical support level. Now, a continuation of this momentum could ensue as blockchain data reveals a grim future for ADA.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Institutional wave of BTC adoption follows new all-time highs
Bitcoin price hitting a new all-time high and Coinbase’s direct listing are perhaps two of the most important developments surrounding the pioneer cryptocurrency over the past week.