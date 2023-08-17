Fundstrat's Tom Lee's Bitcoin target is $180,000 if SEC approves first spot BTC ETF in the US

- Fundstrat's Tom Lee has revealed an ambitious target for Bitcoin price if the US SEC approves a spot ETF in the country.
- Forecasting a six-figure target, Lee anticipates a $180,000 market value for BTC come 2024.
- Whether or not the financial regulator approves the applications, the strategist's optimism stands, citing the halving event and macros.
Fundstrat's co-founder, Tom Lee, has revealed what seems like an overly ambitious prediction for Bitcoin (BTC) price compared to what other market players have forecasted for the flagship crypto. In an interview with CNBC, the strategist said that between the spot ETF and halving narratives, nothing could stop BTC from soaring.
Fundstrat's Tom Lee Bitcoin target for 2024
Fundstrat's Tom Lee has forecasted a six-figure leap to $180,000 for Bitcoin (BTC) price, hinging on whether the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approves a spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) in the country.
In his opinion, the king of crypto could shatter past its $69,000 all-time high "if the spot BTC gets approved," citing the possibility of demand overarching the daily supply. With this, Lee holds that "the clearing price" would go beyond $150,000 to around $180,000.
As reported, the SEC is setting a new pattern of delays after its remission of Cathie Wood's Ark Invest decision and the latest on Grayscale's appeal to have its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) converted to an ETF. The delays have put the US in the back seat, second to Europe, which recently launched a spot BTC ETF championed by Jacobi Asset Management as BCOIN on the exchange, Euronext Amsterdam.
Europe has expressed commitment against all odds, moving forward with the plan after navigating the turbulence of the crypto winter. In the US, however, the waiting list remains long, featuring industry giants like BlackRock and Fidelity, which await a September determination.
The SEC delayed a decision on ArkInvest's #Bitcoin Spot ETF last Friday.— Jelle (@CryptoJelleNL) August 14, 2023
The next (7) deadlines are all in the first week of September -- where the SEC has to comment on ETFs by BlackRock, VanEck, Fidelity & Valkyrie, among others.
What do you expect? pic.twitter.com/WUag17nXOJ
While Lee defends his argument strongly, industry experts like John Reed Stark seem to believe otherwise, expressing a strong doubt of spot BTC approval unless a Republican president takes office, and with him (or her), a partisan balance is achieved in the commission between Democrats and Republicans. More interesting, the former SEC enforcement lawyer believes Crypto Mom Hester Pierce ascending as interim lead commissioner would bode well for the cryptosphere.
Will the SEC Approve Any Of The Recent Bitcoin Spot ETF Applications?— John Reed Stark (@JohnReedStark) August 13, 2023
People often ask for my opinion on whether the SEC will approve any of the recent spate of bitcoin spot ETF applications, which is an interesting and important question.
My take is that the current SEC will… pic.twitter.com/lPXebl03Y4
Based on the current outlook, all paths point to a race between President Joe Biden and his predecessor, President Donald Trump, in the 2024 Elections. It may be too early to say, though, with multiple candidates in the race.
What if a spot BTC ETF is not approved? BTC fate, according to Tom Lee
The thought of a spot BTC approval not coming does not shake Lee's optimism or confidence in Bitcoin price's ability to rise. In his opinion, the oncoming halving event is reason enough for the people's crypto to skyrocket.
It should be noted that for the past three halvings cycles, Bitcoin price has indicated new record highs within 12 months, which does not take Lee's $180,000 target out of the shelf. On this matter, the Fundstrat executive highlights that BTC price could record a sharp surge, though not as far as hitting the ambitious six-figure mark.
Still, Lee observes other factors remain in play that continue to hold a bearing on Bitcoin price, including "easing macro conditions and Fed policy." In his opinion, these fundamentals set the scene for a bullish setup all around. In his words:
Crypto is dependent on monetary policy, so if inflation is cooling, then we can start to bet on forward financial conditions easing and central bank easing sooner…That's bullish for crypto or alternative assets.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin price has slumped down to $28,580 after breaking off from its recent tight-night move along an equilibrium level. Analysts attribute this move to a possible manipulation that could catch traders off guard with massive liquidations, considering the divergence between open interest and volatility.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
