Apart from Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents, the other two individuals belonged to Stanford University and Stanford Law School.

A motion filed by news agencies at the time of the initial reports of Sam Bankman-Fried’s bail contributed to the release of their details.

FTX bankruptcy Judge rejected the motion to hire an independent examiner to minimize the risk of $100 million being wiped away from the show.

FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried are both dealing with their own issues, and the court seems to be adding to them. The most recent move places crucial information regarding Bankman-Fried in public view as the names of his rescuers came to light.

Sam Bankman-Fried loses again

Sealed information contained data pertaining to the identities of the people who decided Sam Bankman-Fried on watchless sounded better than merchandise. Court documents released that the two individuals that helped Sam Bankman-Fried walk out of jail alive were Andreas Paepcke and Larry Kramer.

While Paepcke is a senior research scientist at Stanford University, and Kramer is the former dean of Stanford Law School. Paepcke signed a check to keep Bankman-Fried out of jail, paying more than $200,000. Kramer, on the other hand, signed on as a surety, along with Paepcke, paying nearly $500,000.

The other two entities, which have been public since the beginning of Sam Bankman-Fried's visit to the jail, are already well known. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried were the other two people that were involved in pulling Sam Bankman-Fried out of jail by signing off on their son’s $250 million bond.

The release of data was the effect of news outlets petitioning Judge Kaplan to provide an opportunity to release the names involved in the bail. Due to the sensitive nature of the issue at the moment, the two people were provided total anonymity until February 7, which was then delayed to February 14.

FTX bankruptcy proceedings

While on the one hand, FTX’s former head is facing the brunt of the law, FTX itself is finding itself at the helm of the law regarding certain decisions related to the exchange’s bankruptcy.

This includes the denial of the independent examiner appointment motion, as Judge John Dorsey believed it could end up costing the creditors as much as $100 million. Dorsey stated that going forward, no one should be looking into the examiner as it would end up being unnecessary for being a burden.