- Overseeing the FTX bankruptcy proceedings, Judge Dorsey stated that the cost of hiring an examiner could be up to $100 million for creditors.
- A class action lawsuit filed Tuesday accused Silvergate Bank of “aiding and abetting” FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried’s fraud.
- FTT price over the week declined by more than 23% to trade at $1.619, down from $2.058.
The FTX saga has been going on for about three months now. The bankruptcy proceedings are bringing the creditors closer to victory gradually. However, not every move has been in their favor, with the bankruptcy judge denying their latest motion.
FTX creditors saved
Presiding over the FTX bankruptcy case, Judge John Dorsey denied the motion for appointing an independent examiner in Delaware on Wednesday.
During the hearing, Judge Dorsey stated that appointing an examiner would be pointless and would end up becoming an “unnecesary burden” for FTX creditors.
Expanding on the same, Judge Dorsey stated,
“There’s no question that if an examiner is appointed here, the cost of the examination, given the scope suggested by the Trustee at the hearing, would be in the tens of millions of dollars, and would likely exceed one hundred million dollars.”
According to Judge Dorsey, the facts and circumstances of this “highly unique” case, the appointment of an examiner would not be in the best interest of the creditors. He added that the appointment would only further slow the progress of the bankruptcy proceeding.
On the other hand, a class action lawsuit filed by an FTX user who lost close to $20,000 during the exchange’s collapse accused Silvergate Bank in the filing.
According to the lawsuit, Silvergate Bank and its CEO Alan Lane were “aiding and abetting” the former CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, in his “multibillion-dollar fraudulent scheme.”
Seeking damages, restitution and disgorgement of profits, the lawsuit has not been certified by the court yet.
FTT price dips again
FTT price, following the broader market cues, slipped to trade at $1.619 at the time of writing to mark a 23.24% crash. The drop in price over the week added to the month-long decline in value, which has reduced FTT by 35%.
FTT/USD 1-day chart
The Parabolic Stop and Reverse (SAR) present above the candlestick indicates an active downtrend which could further reduce the FTT price. If the altcoin keeps painting red on the charts, a fall to $1.210 could result in another 23% crash for the cryptocurrency.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
With US CPI behind it, Bitcoin price could thrust higher and tag $23,878
Bitcoin (BTC) price is showing small signs of a little step back after a very difficult and choppy trading day on Tuesday, where it was only late in the US trading session that bulls were able to claim the upper hand and jack up the price action in Bitcoin.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC flips the script as winds shift in bulls’ favor
Bitcoin (BTC) price indicates a clear shift in momentum after the February 14 inflation numbers announcement. Most participants’ expectations of an unusual spike in headline inflation were put out, which led to a flip in the outlook from cautiously bearish to bullish.
Solana price holds 20% gains for SOL traders not afraid of range trading
Solana (SOL) price is maybe the best cryptocurrency to visualize what is going on in cryptocurrencies as an asset class. It has become very clear pre-2022 that cryptocurrencies are no longer the outlaws of the market that were defying gravity.
Here’s why MASK Network’s token yielded 11% gains overnight
MASK Network, the protocol that enables users of social media platforms to send crypto and interact with dApps witnessed a massive spike in the price of its native token. MASK price rallied upwards of 11% within the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets bullish no more?
Bitcoin price is trying its best to break free from the macro bearish regime, and the 2023 rally is a testament to this. Although the 48% upswing has slowed, it is still too early to say whether this is just a minor pullback or a resumption of the longer-term bear trend.