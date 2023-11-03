FTX customers form voting block to claw back funds after Sam Bankman-Fried conviction

- Around a hundred FTX customers have joined a block that represents more than $230 million in claims.
- The coalition is voting for a plan that includes FTX 2.0, recovery and equity token, and preference settlement.
- The debtors’ group, which is overseeing the bankruptcy, will file the final plan by December 16.
Bankrupt FTX customers’ challenge to recover their funds continue despite founder Samuel Bankman-Fried’s recent conviction. Some of the exchange’s affected users have started a voting block with proposals to recover funds ahead of the key December 16 date, when FTX debtors will file an amended proposal to the court.
The coalition is a group of users that represent over $230 million in claims, and the block is expected to come up with a plan that will be put to vote. The group of creditors are intent on swaying or influencing the recovery plan proposed by the bankrupt exchange, to ensure that both groups, small and large creditors are made whole, on an expedited timeline.
Also read: Breaking:FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty on all counts including stealing $8 billion from users
FTX customers attempt fund recovery
A group of FTX users have come together to form a coalition and are working on a plan that includes:
1. FTX 2.0: Restarting the exchange with transparent management and stringent regulatory oversight.
2. Recovery rights and Equity Offering: Introduction of a Recovery Rights Token.
3. Ventures for Customers: Venture capital portfolio to be exclusive to recovery for customers and not for non-customers.
4. Preference Settlement via Trading Volume: If the restart of the exchange is feasible, settle customer preference claims by considering incentives for achieving specific trading volumes.
The X account @AFTXCreditor shared details of the voting block’s plan in a tweet.
FTX customers have started a voting block.— FTX 2.0 Coalition (@AFTXcreditor) November 2, 2023
Over $200 million of votes will vote for a plan that includes:
1. FTX 2.0
2. Recovery & Equity Token
3. Ventures for Customers
4. Preference Settlement via Trading Volume
Join here: https://t.co/IIqEW9AOb6
The debtor will file a…
Debtors will file a final plan by December 16 that will include the details on how current administrations plan to deal with the mounting task of recovering lost funds, estimated to be nearly $9 billion for FTX.com. This plan and the coalition’s initiative to get it approved once put to vote, is likely the difference between reviving 80% or 150% of their funds back.
The group is keen on influencing FTX’s proposed recovery plan and voting will help pick a draft to propose amendments.
Plans require approval from the voting block and the process will ensure that small creditors get to block a plan, even if large creditors vote for it. Even a very low turnout of voters can block a plan.
The creator of the plan is anonymous, therefore users sharing their details with the coalition need to do so at their discretion. The form for recovery of funds does not require personal or login information.
FTX customers have started a voting block.— FTX 2.0 Coalition (@AFTXcreditor) November 2, 2023
Over $200 million of votes will vote for a plan that includes:
1. FTX 2.0
2. Recovery & Equity Token
3. Ventures for Customers
4. Preference Settlement via Trading Volume
Join here: https://t.co/IIqEW9AOb6
The debtor will file a…
SBF’s conviction is not the end of the road for creditors
While SBF was convicted on Thursday, the conviction did not bring closure to affected creditors that are seeking prompt recovery of lost funds.
Find out more about SBF’s conviction here.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Investors realizing profits following 32% rally might send Bitcoin price to $30,000
Bitcoin price rally served as a motivation for people to jump in to invest in the cryptocurrency. However, with investors selling for profits, macro conditions opposing optimistic outlooks and the market cooling down, a decline does not seem too far-fetched.
SBF Trial Endgame: Jury deliberations begin as Sam Bankman-Fried’s court case nears its end
Sam Bankman-Fried’s (SBF) multiple counts of charges in various categories – including fraud against FTX customers, fraud against FTX investors, fraud against Alameda's lenders, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and conspiracy to commit securities fraud.
Arbitrum price aims 30% rally after breakout from a double bottom pattern
Arbitrum (ARB) price action beginning August through October has culminated in a double-bottom technical formation, coming at a time when the broader market is bullish, led by the king of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC).
ProShares announces launch of short Ether-linked ETF
ProShares, a major issuer of exchange-traded funds (ETF), announced the launch of the short Ether-linked ETF on Nov. ProShares’s new Short Ether Strategy ETF is set to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange’s Arca under the ticker symbol SETH and is designed to provide investors with an opportunity to profit from the volatility of Ether’s (ETH $1,811) price.
Bitcoin: To buy BTC dips or book profits?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has maintained an uptrend since early 2023. Although the bulls fumbled in September, they are back on track. While a further ascent is likely, BTC needs tailwinds, which may or may not come in the form of an ETF approval. On the contrary, the recent rally seems toppy and is likely to trigger a correction.