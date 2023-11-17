Share:

FTX exchange filed for bankruptcy exactly one year ago today, November 17, with John Ray III stepping in as CEO.

Its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, was found guilty after a month-long trial with his counterparts taking the stand against his persona.

FTX native token FTT is down 15% with a 25% drop in trading volume.

FTX exchange comes to mind today, November 17, despite the cryptocurrency market’s focus on the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Interest comes to the fallen trading platform as calendar shows it is exactly one year since the platform filed for bankruptcy.

FTX bankruptcy anniversary hits

FTX exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection a year ago today, November 17. The bankruptcy came after a liquidity crisis surrounding its native token – FTT. A report exposed the platform’s leverage and solvency issues, triggering a bank run as customers sprinted to get their money out. Ultimately, FTX was unable to serve its customers, causing a halt of withdrawals.

Initially, the exchange had blamed the effects of the 2022 bear market. However, investigations later revealed that CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) had been stealing from the exchange. It also revealed his misappropriation of customer funds via providing loans to FTX’s sister firm, hedge fund Alameda Research.

As a result,former Alameda Research CEO and ex-girlfriend of SBF, Caroline Ellison, and former FTX executives Gary Wang and Nishad Singh were all charged with various crimes.

It is imperative to note that in early 2022, FTX ranked among the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, recording a valuation of $32 billion. However, in the aftermath of an influx of withdrawals on the exchange in November, the trading platform was compelled to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Discoveries later revealed that the exchange owes more than $8 billion to creditors.

When it happened, John Ray III stepped in as interim CEO to spearhead recovery efforts with hopes of reviving the platform. To this end, he assembled a task force to assess the possibility of resurrecting the exchange as a means of deriving more value for the creditors.

Sam Bankman-Fried has already been convicted of seven counts of fraud and conspiracy after a 12-member jury found him guilty earlier this month. Caroline, Singh, and Wang were key witnesses for the prosecution after entering guilty pleas. Based on their testimonies, Bankman-Fried directed them to commit crimes, including helping Alameda loot FTX and lying to lenders and investors about the companies' finances.

Awaiting sentencing on March 28, 2024, SBF remains in jail after the court revoked his bail in August. This was fueled by concerns that he was tampering with evidence and intimidating witnesses. At the time, it was discovered that Bankman-Fried was using his bail period to intimidate Caroline Ellison by releasing private documents and journals.

At the time of writing, FTX token FTT price trades at $3.0921, down 15% in the last 24 hours and almost 90% since the trading platform went under.

FTT/USDT 1-day chart