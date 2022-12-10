- FTX former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried agreed with a Twitter post of allotting 100% of the profits to token holders.
- Sam Bankman-Fried also blamed the fallout of the FTX buyout by Binance on the latter exchange's CEO, Changpeng Zhao.
- FTT price shot up by almost 25% over the previous day following Bankman-Fried's comments.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been attempting to rebuild the now-bankrupt exchange despite being removed from the company's day-to-day operations. His desperation towards "making investors whole" has led to the former CEO even considering issuing a new FTX token altogether, triggering a rally in FTT price.
FTX to be restarted by Sam Bankman-Fried
FTX's ex-Chief Executive Officer responded to a tweet by known trader Ran Neuner who suggested that the fallen exchange should be "refired". He went on to add that in addition to restarting the FTX exchange, a new token should also be issued and distributed to creditors.
Furthermore, Neuner suggested that 100% of all the profits should be given to token holders in order to make the new FTX "the biggest exchange in the world". In response, Sam Bankman-Fried stated,
"I continue to think that this would be a productive path for parties to explore! I *hope* that the teams in place will do so."
However, this did not sit well with the crypto community, who mocked his eagerness. Even the CTO of Ripple, David Schwartz, questioned Bankman-Fried's logic by tweeting,
Given that you've already allocated 100% of the profits, where would the money to build such a thing come from?— David "JoelKatz" Schwartz (@JoelKatz) December 9, 2022
On the other hand, Sam Bankman-Fried continued to blame the failure of FTX's buyout on Binance's CEO Changpeng Zhao, saying,
"You threatened to walk at the last minute if we didn't kick in an extra ~$75m. We did it anyway because this just made us feel more confident we didn't want Binance on our cap table… Among other things, as you know, you didn't even have the rights to pull out as an investor unless we chose to buy you out."
In response, Changpeng Zhao stated that Binance could not be forced to sell if it did not want to. He added that the world's biggest exchange also always had the veto right to block any additional fundraising being conducted by Sam Bankman-Fried.
FTT price rallies by 25%
Although the crypto community did not react positively to FTX's former CEO's suggestions, the FTT price certainly did. Amid Sam Bankman-Fried's comments, the altcoin shot up by almost 25% in the span of 24 hours to trade at $1.6898.
FTT/USDT 1-day chart
This marked the first major sustained spike for FTT price since the token collapsed on November 6, losing its value by almost 95%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple price hangs on its last straw to get that Christmas punch and hit $0.48
Ripple price closed back above the 200-day SMA after equities triggered a turnaround. XRP traders will be on edge today as US PPI numbers will be crucial for the last three weeks of 2022.
Coinbase and Binance pick sides in stablecoin wars: should traders be concerned about USDT holdings?
Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges and a co-founder of USD Coin (USDC) has urged traders on its platform to exchange USDT to USDC, offering the transfer for free.
SEC order attempts to assess health of crypto industry after FTX exchange fallout
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the US financial regulator, has warned firms to disclose potential threats to their business from the fallout of the FTX exchange.
Can Shanghai hard fork propel Ethereum price to $1,500
Ethereum (ETH) price shows a strong comeback as it follows in Bitcoin’s footsteps. However, there seems to be another cause why ETH has a higher probability of continuing this uptrend - the Shanghai hard fork.
Bitcoin: How PPI fits into BTC’s bear market rally
Bitcoin price shows a healthy start of an uptrend, albeit a slow one after weeks of tight consolidation. This bullish outlook has strong reasons to continue, but investors need to consider all possible scenarios.