- Friend.tech v2 launch has caused concerns among crypto users as FRIEND token drops almost 98%.
- Crypto community airs their displeasure with the sudden drop in price after a whale dump.
- Since the airdrop went live, the web3 social media platform has raked in over $1.3 million in fees.
Read more: Friend.tech set to introduce non-transferable token following Eigen's footsteps
After Friend.tech version 2 launch on Friday, its newly launched FRIEND token crashed significantly, inviting criticism from several users. Users also complained about poor functionality in its Club feature.
FRIEND token tanks after launch
The launch of Friend.tech v2 has stirred concerns among crypto users, as the FRIEND token price dropped almost 98% a few hours after it went live on Friday, according to data from CoinGecko.
The fall in FRIEND's price came after the largest whale sold all of its tokens right after the launch, causing the price to dip about 50% initially before a further plunge. Several users complained of an API failure that prevented them from claiming their tokens while the price dipped before their eyes.
A few weeks before its launch, most crypto community members anticipated Friend.tech v2 launch to bring innovative features to the crypto ecosystem. However hours prior to its launch, the web3 social platform faced a huge backlash after a leaked smart contract speculated that the airdrop was non-transferable.
Also read: Friend.tech V2 release and speculation over potential airdrop pushes TVL above $40 million
The crypto community has continued to share displeased comments on the price drop. X user Bera posted:
"I've lost all faith in the cryptocurrency space after the Friend Tech launch. $FRIEND was supposed to unite us as friends, traders, speculators, and investors."
Another user posted
So Friend Tech launch was one of the best examples of not what to do!— cryptogoblin (,) (@Crypto_Goblinz) May 3, 2024
1) could not sell through the app for “some reason”
2) buggy af and transactions not working.
3) claim process was wack as fuck, can only claim your full amount if you join a group, but the cheapest group to…
Many investors also raised concerns about the Friend.tech app functionality amid the launch. Users have complained about the app not working properly due to a poor interface.
Its Clubs feature also received fierce criticism from users. On the bright side, many have praised it as one of the first crypto projects recently to launch fairly, with all tokens airdropped directly to the community. However, Ethereum investor @eric.eth noted the impressive amount of fees it has raked in through its 1.5% swap fee.
Read more: SocialFi tokens rally as crypto influencers bring back Friend.tech
Looks like Friendtech v2 integrated their own exchange in app (RabbitRouter + BunnySwap) that takes 1.5% swap fee.— eric.eth (@econoar) May 3, 2024
421E in swap fees have already been accumulated at 0x831be9e08185eba7d88aab1efc059336babef430 pic.twitter.com/6Ei8FfxyTR
Friend.tech initially launched in August last year on the Ethereum Layer 2 Base chain, attracting thousands of users before experiencing a decline.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto traders brace for short-term volatility with $2.4 billion options expiry on Friday
Bitcoin and Ethereum options market looks bullish on Friday, according to data from intelligence tracker Greeks.live. The firm said it has identified two Bitcoin calls that show an underlying bullish sentiment among market participants.
XRP recovers from week-long decline following Ripple’s response to SEC motion
Ripple filed a letter to the court to support its April 22 motion to strike new expert materials. The legal clash concerns whether SEC accountant Andrea Fox's testimony should be treated as a summary or expert witness.
Lido adds 4% gains as protocol rolls out first step towards decentralization
Lido takes the first batch of simple DVT validators to live, a step taken to decentralize the protocol. Lido leveraged technology to expand the protocol to multiple node operators, inviting both solo and community stakers.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Should you buy BTC here? Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows signs of a potential reversal but lacks confirmation, which has divided the investor community into two – those who are buying the dips and those who are expecting a further correction.
Bitcoin: Should you buy BTC here? Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows signs of a potential reversal but lacks confirmation, which has divided the investor community into two – those who are buying the dips and those who are expecting a further correction.