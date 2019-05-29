Former Goldman Sachs Exec Leaves Blockchain.Com for Ripple

Former Goldman Sachs exec Breanne Madigan has left her position at crypto wallet provider Blockchain.com to join Ripple, crypto media outlet The Block reported on May 28.

Madigan, a Wall Street veteran with about 14 years of experience at major global investment bank Goldman Sachs, has reportedly left Blockchain.com after serving there as Head Institutional Sales and Strategy for 14 months, according to her LinkedIn profile.

The former Goldman Sachs executive has reportedly joined Ripple to lead the Global Institutional Markets team to attract more institutional investment to crypto space, as she said in the report. Madigan reportedly claimed that she is excited to help drive mass adoption of digital assets and transformation of a global payment system.

Madigan’s withdrawal from Blockchain.com has followed another recent departure by Wall Street trading veteran Jamie Selway, who reportedly left the company in January 2019 after joining the firm as Global Head of Institutional Markets in summer 2018.

Founded in 2011 as a crypto analytics source, Blockchain.com is formerly known as Blockchain.info. The company further developed to offer crypto wallet services for major cryptocurrencies including bitcoin, ether, bitcoin cash, and others. In September 2018, Blockchain.com was featured in LinkedIn’s top 25 United Kingdom-based startup companies, ranked at number 9.

Meanwhile, Ripple recently reported that its institutional direct sales in Q1 2019 have seen a massive growth from $40.15 million in Q4 2018 to $61.93 million.