According to John Haar, who used to count himself within the ranks of the traditional finance field, a fundamental understanding of "sound money" is preventing Wall Street from embracing Bitcoin.
John Haar, a former asset manager at financial institution Goldman Sachs believes the lack of support from “legacy finance” for Bitcoin stems from a poor understanding of the cryptocurrency.
Haar’s views were expressed in an essay on Aug. 14, which was originally sent to private clients of Bitcoin brokerage platform Swan Bitcoin. Haar previously spent 13 years at Wall Street asset management giant Goldman Sachs, before joining Swan Bitcoin as managing director of Private Client Services in April 2022.
The essay explains that not only do people in “legacy finance” fail to understand what he considers one of Bitcoin’s (BTC) primary principles, the idea of sound money is lost on them in general, which Haar says leads them to negative opinions about the crypto.
After many conversations, I can say that if there are people in legacy finance who have a well-researched stance on why Bitcoin is not a good form of money or why Bitcoin will not succeed, I was not able to find them.
Haar noted that he became interested in Bitcoin in 2017 based on the hype he saw in traditional media about it.
He believes that the history and fundamentals of Bitcoin made him excited to discuss it with anyone, adding that Bitcoin "improves upon gold's shortcomings."
On the other hand, Haar notes that negativity from Wall Street is a result of six different reasons stemming from a lack of research on Bitcoin and an understanding of history. He acknowledged that becoming familiar with the Bitcoin lexicon and its underlying principles is a “daunting task,” but that people in legacy finance do themselves no favors by pretending to understand them.
It’s much more common for one to pretend to be well-versed on a given topic and take a strong opinion regardless of one’s underlying knowledge — and this is especially true for a topic that touches the world of investing.
He also believes conditioning through governmental central planning, people generally following the consensus, only thinking about its application in developed countries, and a desire to maintain the status quo are also contributing factors. Haar said that these last four aspects conspire in various ways to act as a shield for legacy finance to stand behind in defense of the financial systems that are already in place.
Haar adds that “There is nothing inherently bad about these things,” but notes that these behaviors prevent people in legacy finance from becoming independent thinkers and early adopters of new technology.
He also pointed out that the people in legacy finance are often highly specialized in their field, which he suggests has the tendency to give those people tunnel vision of their own world.
They earn a living by knowing the specifics of their corner of the financial services sector. There is little incentive for them to examine the fundamentals of the system.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Solana Price Prediction: How high can the X-wave rally?
Solana price has fallen into a supportive level on the Relative Strength Index on larger time frames. Solana price could rally an additional 80% under conservative macro conditions. Invalidation of the uptrend scenario is a breach of the low at $25.78.
Avalanche Price Prediction: A sharp decline in the making?
Avalanche price shows a potential sell-off underway, and key levels have been identified. Avalanche price could be depicting early evidence of liquidation underway as the technicals show subtle bearish cues. AVAX price has rallied 90% since July 1st, printing a new monthly high.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: Has the FOMO rally topped?
Ethereum Classic price may be demonstrating a topping pattern based on technical indicators and fractal wave theory. Ethereum Classic price currently consolidates near a weekly zone as the sellers appear to have faded away on the Volume Profile indicator.
Top 3 Price Prediction: No FUD, just charts
Ethereum price has been in high debates as the community of developers and investors are dueling over the future Ethereum Merge implications. The commotion has brought considerable social media presence to the smart contract giant and impressive gains. Since July 1, the Ethereum price has rallied 93%.
Bitcoin: If bulls lose control here, BTC could revisit $21,000
Bitcoin price shows an interesting setup that could reveal its next move. On closer inspection, its technicals support a bearish outlook for the leading crypto.