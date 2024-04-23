Floki's team announced on X that Revolut's over 40 million users can now easily access the meme coin.

Floki made several strategic partnerships earlier, including integrating with Binance Pay.

Floki, alongside other meme coins, has rallied since Doge Day.

Floki's (FLOKI) team announced in an X post on Monday that the meme coin would be listed on the popular neobank and Fintech platform Revolut. Floki could rise further following key partnerships to boost retail usage.

Bitcoin halving and Doge Day propelled meme tokens to record gains

Floki joined several other meme coins in an impressive weekend, recording more than a 25% gain. This follows a successful fourth Bitcoin halving event and the celebration of Doge Day on Saturday. The Bitcoin halving combined with Doge Day—an event chosen by the Doge community to celebrate Dogecoin—contributed to a general upsurge in meme tokens.

While the effect wasn't that telling on Dogecoin, Floki and several other meme coins, including Shiba Inu (SHIB), Pepe (PEPE), Bonk (BONK), and Book of Meme (BOME), recorded impressive gains.

Revolut lists Floki on its platform

Despite the recent rise, Floki could see more growth in the coming days after its listing on the popular neobank platform Revolut. Floki became available to more than 40 million customers across 150 countries with the move. This expansion would see regular retail investors purchasing Floki using fiat currencies, including GBP, USD, and EUR.

Crypto enthusiast Byzantine General commented on the move via his X account: "Revolut is a pretty big deal in Europe. This is gonna give a lot more retail easy access to ape into FLOKI." Another X user said this could be a potential hint for Floki's listing in US exchanges.

This marks continuity in Floki's expansion move after it became the official cryptocurrency partner for the World Table Tennis Champions in South Korea in March. Floki was also made available as a payment option for merchants that use Binance Pay.

The recent rise in Floki and other meme tokens hints at a potential resumption of the meme coin frenzy. Floki is trading around $0.00001758, up 2.4% as of this writing.