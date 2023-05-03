- Floki Inu price needs a trigger powerful enough to initiate a recovery.
- The news of the Bitfinex listing failed to be a bullish catalyst.
- 5.17 trillion FLOKI will only become profitable if the altcoin touches $0.00003346.
- Nearly 25% of the entire supply is still underwater, a climb back to March highs would make it profitable again.
Floki Inu price has witnessed one of the most volatile movements amongst some of the top altcoins and meme coins. The cryptocurrency swaying this aggressively is resulting in about half of the entire supply swinging between unrealized profits and losses.
Floki Inu price needs stability and a recovery
Floki Inu price has declined by more than 27% in the last couple of days following a 55% rally on April 24. The market was expecting a similar rally on May 3 as the cryptocurrency made its way on the crypto exchange Bitfinex, listing alongside the rest of the meme coins.
However, this was not the case as FLOKI, despite marking a 12% rise during the intraday trading hours, slid back down to trade at $0.00003346.
FLOKI/USD 1-day chart
As a result of this fluctuation, more than half of the entire circulating FLOKI supply is hanging between profits and losses. About 5.17 trillion FLOKI worth nearly $172 million bought between $0.00002900 and $0.00003600 can become profitable or plunge into losses depending on the broader market cues.
In addition to this, about 25% of the circulating supply is also underwater since the April 25 crash and would become profitable once FLOKI hits the March high of $0.00004500. Close to 2.4 trillion SHIB worth $80 million bought between $0.00003600 and $0.00004500 would bear profits to its 50,000 addresses once Floki Inu price marks 36% gains.
Floki Inu GIOM
The volatile price action could bring about losses at any time given there is no support from the investors at the moment. Apart from the lack of participation on the network, the large transactions are also reacting only to extreme price rises or crashes.
Over the last two weeks, the most activity observed in transactions worth more than $100,000 was during the 55% rise of April 24 and on May 3 after the token was listed on Bitfinex.
Floki Inu large transactions
Thus Floki Inu price needs to find some stability and attempt to decouple itself from the “meme coin standard”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AVAX price on trajectory to snowball 15% lower as pivotal level comes into view
Avalanche (AVAX) price is sliding again on Wednesday as big brother Bitcoin loses ground this time. The sell-off in Bitcoin weighs on all its siblings, cousins and nephews in the crypto and altcoin space.
SUI mainnet is live, token drops to all-time low of $1.15 in sell-the-news event
The team behind the SUI token announced the launch of the mainnet. The project’s mainnet launch turned into a sell-the-news event and SUI dropped to its all-time low of $1.15. Despite the token’s listing on one of the largest exchanges by trade volume, SUI price nosedived.
Polkadot is treading water and is about to sink another 10%
Polkadot (DOT) price is a bit of an outlier this Wednesday, while several other crypto and altcoins are showing a small turnaround with a bullish undertone. DOT is not showing any of that after bears breached the dams and flooded the area around $5.75. Price action quickly sank lower and is heading toward $5.30.
Polygon and Arbitrum lead cryptos in on-chain activity with spike in active addresses
Polygon and Arbitrum blockchains witnessed a spike in their on-chain activity, in terms of active addresses, compared to April 2023. The increase in active addresses was accompanied by a spike in ARB price over the past thirty days.
Bitcoin: Fed’s interest decision will be key to BTC directional bias
Bitcoin price shows no signs of bullish momentum as it hovers below a critical psychological level. This lack of buying pressure could be a result of exhaustion after BTC’s impressive rally in Q1 of 2023.